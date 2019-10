Andrew Ridgeley, l'altro Wham: 'Ecco come ho saputo che George era morto'

View this post on Instagram

Dear All, I’m very pleased to share with you, the news that my memoir Wham! George & Me will be published in the UK this October. In it I cover my school years with George, through the halcyon days of WHAM!, to our Final concert at Wembley. It’s a story of a dream and the scrapes, laughs and lives of two best friends, the good and the glorious. I hope you’ll get as much pleasure from it as I have. Link to pre-order in my bio.