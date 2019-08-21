Rockol - sezioni principali

Nicole Kidman va a vedere gli Iron Maiden - FOTO

La bionda attrice ha assistito a un live della metal band inglese in Tennessee, lo scorso 19 agosto: avrà fatto headbanging?

Chi l'avrebbe mai detto... Nicole Kidman (la star del cinema cinquantaduenne che molti ricorderanno in pellicole come "Eyes Wide Shut", "Batman Forever", "The Others" e "Dogville") lo scorso lunedì 19 agosto si è concessa una serata musicale in compagnia del marito Keith Urban. Ma i due non sono andati decisamente in un jazz club o all'opera... hanno infatti assistito a un concerto degli Iron Maiden a Nashville, Tennessee.

Lo ha confermato e documentato Urban stesso (che, lo ricordiamo, è un musicista country affermato) via Instagram. Ha infatti pubblicato uno scatto che immortala lui e la moglie insieme a Steve Harris e compagnia heavy. I due, dopo l'esibizione del gruppo, sono stati invitati nel backstage, dove a quanto pare si sono trovati benissimo e hanno passato bei momenti - almeno stando a quanto scrive Urban.

Dei due, però, il fan vero degli Iron è Keith. L'artista, infatti, in passato ha ricordato come il concerto che più lo ha segnato, da adolescente, sia stato un live della band di Steve Harris visto in Australia.

 

