Nicole Kidman va a vedere gli Iron Maiden - FOTO
La bionda attrice ha assistito a un live della metal band inglese in Tennessee, lo scorso 19 agosto: avrà fatto headbanging?
Chi l'avrebbe mai detto... Nicole Kidman (la star del cinema cinquantaduenne che molti ricorderanno in pellicole come "Eyes Wide Shut", "Batman Forever", "The Others" e "Dogville") lo scorso lunedì 19 agosto si è concessa una serata musicale in compagnia del marito Keith Urban. Ma i due non sono andati decisamente in un jazz club o all'opera... hanno infatti assistito a un concerto degli Iron Maiden a Nashville, Tennessee.
Lo ha confermato e documentato Urban stesso (che, lo ricordiamo, è un musicista country affermato) via Instagram. Ha infatti pubblicato uno scatto che immortala lui e la moglie insieme a Steve Harris e compagnia heavy. I due, dopo l'esibizione del gruppo, sono stati invitati nel backstage, dove a quanto pare si sono trovati benissimo e hanno passato bei momenti - almeno stando a quanto scrive Urban.
To the entire @ironmaiden team- where do i begin?....... You were ALL beyond hospitable- and quite honestly it was a surreal dream come true for me (us) to meet you guys- AND then when u hit the stage....???- HOLY SHIT...... I told Nic “you wanna see THE MASTERS?- here they are”... and you delivered a fucking ATOMIC EXPLOSION of EVERYTHING that makes you THE GREATEST. The playing- the arrangements- the set list- the sound, the lighting- EDDY!!!!- and BRUUUUUUUUCE- good God man- you’re super human. ALL HAIL THE MATCHLESS, THE PEERLESS IRON MAIDEN. - KU
Dei due, però, il fan vero degli Iron è Keith. L'artista, infatti, in passato ha ricordato come il concerto che più lo ha segnato, da adolescente, sia stato un live della band di Steve Harris visto in Australia.