Nicole Kidman va a vedere gli Iron Maiden - FOTO

View this post on Instagram

To the entire @ironmaiden team- where do i begin?....... You were ALL beyond hospitable- and quite honestly it was a surreal dream come true for me (us) to meet you guys- AND then when u hit the stage....???- HOLY SHIT...... I told Nic “you wanna see THE MASTERS?- here they are”... and you delivered a fucking ATOMIC EXPLOSION of EVERYTHING that makes you THE GREATEST. The playing- the arrangements- the set list- the sound, the lighting- EDDY!!!!- and BRUUUUUUUUCE- good God man- you’re super human. ALL HAIL THE MATCHLESS, THE PEERLESS IRON MAIDEN. - KU