Jimmy Page ricorda Nico prima dei Velvet Underground
Il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin dedica un ricordo alla indimenticabile Nico risalente al 1965, prima che entrasse a far parte della band newyorchese.
Jimmy Page è solito aggiornare quotidianamente il proprio account Instagram. Anche oggi non si è quindi sottratto a questa abitudine.
Il post odierno è dedicato alla indimenticabile Nico e a un ricordo che risale al 19 agosto 1965. Questo il messaggio pubblicato dal chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin:
“I Fifth Avenue e Nico hanno pubblicato singoli su Immediate Records. Il lato A dell’uscita dei Fifth Avenue era una versione della hit di Pete Seeger/Byrds "The Bells of Rhymney", da me prodotta, accoppiata al mio brano “Just Like Anyone Would Do”. Nico pubblicò “I'm Not Sayin” (canzone di Gordon Lightfoot, prodotta da Andrew Oldham) e il lato B era intitolato “The Last Mile”, prodotto e scritto da me. Ho sistemato con Nico nel suo appartamento miagolato che aveva durante il suo soggiorno a Londra. Questo accadeva prima che Nico andasse a New York ed entrasse a far parte dei magici Velvet Underground”.
View this post on Instagram
On this day in 1965, The Fifth Avenue and Nico both released singles on Immediate Records. The A-side of The Fifth Avenue release was a version of the Pete Seeger / Byrds hit ‘The Bells of Rhymney’, which I produced, paired with my own composition Just Like Anyone Would Do. Nico released I'm Not Sayin (the Gordon Lightfoot song, produced by Andrew Oldham) and the B-side was titled The Last Mile, which was produced and written by me. I routined with Nico in her mews flat that she had during her stay in London. This was before Nico was to go to New York and become part of the magical Velvet Underground.
A post shared by Jimmy Page (@jimmypage) on