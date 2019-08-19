Jimmy Page ricorda Nico prima dei Velvet Underground

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1965, The Fifth Avenue and Nico both released singles on Immediate Records.⁣ ⁣ The A-side of The Fifth Avenue release was a version of the Pete Seeger / Byrds hit ‘The Bells of Rhymney’, which I produced, paired with my own composition Just Like Anyone Would Do.⁣ ⁣ Nico released I'm Not Sayin (the Gordon Lightfoot song, produced by Andrew Oldham) and the B-side was titled The Last Mile, which was produced and written by me. I routined with Nico in her mews flat that she had during her stay in London. This was before Nico was to go to New York and become part of the magical Velvet Underground.