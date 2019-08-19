Rockol - sezioni principali

Jimmy Page ricorda Nico prima dei Velvet Underground

Il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin dedica un ricordo alla indimenticabile Nico risalente al 1965, prima che entrasse a far parte della band newyorchese.

Jimmy Page è solito aggiornare quotidianamente il proprio account Instagram. Anche oggi non si è quindi sottratto a questa abitudine.

Il post odierno è dedicato alla indimenticabile Nico e a un ricordo che risale al 19 agosto 1965. Questo il messaggio pubblicato dal chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin:

“I Fifth Avenue e Nico hanno pubblicato singoli su Immediate Records. Il lato A dell’uscita dei Fifth Avenue era una versione della hit di Pete Seeger/Byrds "The Bells of Rhymney", da me prodotta, accoppiata al mio brano “Just Like Anyone Would Do”. Nico pubblicò “I'm Not Sayin” (canzone di Gordon Lightfoot, prodotta da Andrew Oldham) e il lato B era intitolato “The Last Mile”, prodotto e scritto da me. Ho sistemato con Nico nel suo appartamento miagolato che aveva durante il suo soggiorno a Londra. Questo accadeva prima che Nico andasse a New York ed entrasse a far parte dei magici Velvet Underground”.

