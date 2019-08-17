Rockol - sezioni principali

Helloween: a ottobre un DVD/Blu-ray e un disco sul ‘Pumpkins united tour’

Kai Hansen, Michael Kiske e soci pubblicheranno il prossimo ottobre due uscite sul tour che ha rivisto insieme sul palco la formazione classica del gruppo

Helloween: a ottobre un DVD/Blu-ray e un disco sul &lsquo;Pumpkins united tour&rsquo;

Kai Hansen, Michael Kiske e compagni – che si sono riuniti secondo la formazione classica degli Helloween per il tour mondiale del 2017 – pubblicheranno il prossimo 4 ottobre due nuove uscite proprio sui concerti del ‘Pumpkins United Tour’, insieme a interviste alla band e materiale inedito.
“United alive” sarà proposto in DVD e blu-ray e presenterà diversi filmati dei concerti andati in scena a Wacken e Madrid, oltre a un contenuto speciale sullo show all'Espaço das Américas a San Paolo in Brasile. La pubblicazione si completerà con riprese effettuate dal backstage e con un’intervista agli Helloween.
 Il live di Madrid, invece, sarà presentato nei formati CD e vinile nell’uscita dal titolo “United alive in Madrid” che presenterà anche quattro brani eseguiti live durante le esibizioni a Praga, San Paolo, Wacken e Santiago del Cile.
Ecco il trailer che anticipa le due nuove pubblicazioni:


Gli Helloween – che saranno in tour fino al prossimo ottobre - hanno recentemente presentato il video dal vivo “Pumpkins United”; guarda la clip:

 Di seguito le tracklist e la cover art realizzata per le due nuove pubblicazioni da Martin Hausler:

"UNITED ALIVE" – DVD/BLU-RAY
Disco 1
Halloween 
Dr. Stein
I'm Alive 
If I Could Fly 
Are You Metal? 
Rise And Fall 
Waiting For The Thunder
Perfect Gentleman 
Kai's Medley (Starlight / Ride The Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal Is The Law)
Forever And One 
A Tale That Wasn't Right 
I Can 
Pumpkins United 
Drumkins United 
Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time 
Why 
Sole Survivor 
Power 
How Many Tears 
Invitation / Eagle Fly Free 
Keeper Of The Seven Keys 
Mos-Kai-To 
Future World 
I Want Out 
Outro & Credits 

Disco 2
Halloween– Live in São Paulo, October 29th, 2017
Dr. Stein – Live in São Paulo, October 29th, 2017
Kids Of The Century – Live in Prague, November 25th, 2017
March Of Time – Live in Santiago de Chile, October 31st, 2018
Pumpkin's Whisper 
Bursting Hamburg 
The Essential LED Compilation
Seth & Doc, The United Thing 
The Keeper's Journey 

 "UNITED ALIVE IN MADRID" – LIVE-CD/Vinile
CD 1
Halloween 
Dr. Stein 
I'm Alive 
If I Could Fly
Are You Metal? 
Rise And Fall 
Waiting For The Thunder 
Perfect Gentleman 
Kai's Medley (Starlight / Ride The Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal Is The Law)
Forever And One
A Tale That Wasn't Right 

CD 2
I Can
Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time
Sole Survivor 
Power 
How Many Tears 
Invitation / Eagle Fly Free 
Keeper Of The Seven Keys 
Future World 
I Want Out 
Live a Madrid, 9 dicembre 2017

CD 3
March Of Time – Live in Santiago de Chile, October 31st, 2018
Kids Of The Century – Live in Prague, November 25th, 2017
Why – Live a São Paulo, 29 ottobre 2017
Pumpkins United  – Live al Wacken Open Air, 4 agosto 2018

