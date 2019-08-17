Helloween: a ottobre un DVD/Blu-ray e un disco sul ‘Pumpkins united tour’

Kai Hansen, Michael Kiske e compagni – che si sono riuniti secondo la formazione classica degli Helloween per il tour mondiale del 2017 – pubblicheranno il prossimo 4 ottobre due nuove uscite proprio sui concerti del ‘Pumpkins United Tour’, insieme a interviste alla band e materiale inedito.

“United alive” sarà proposto in DVD e blu-ray e presenterà diversi filmati dei concerti andati in scena a Wacken e Madrid, oltre a un contenuto speciale sullo show all'Espaço das Américas a San Paolo in Brasile. La pubblicazione si completerà con riprese effettuate dal backstage e con un’intervista agli Helloween.

Il live di Madrid, invece, sarà presentato nei formati CD e vinile nell’uscita dal titolo “United alive in Madrid” che presenterà anche quattro brani eseguiti live durante le esibizioni a Praga, San Paolo, Wacken e Santiago del Cile.

Ecco il trailer che anticipa le due nuove pubblicazioni:

Gli Helloween – che saranno in tour fino al prossimo ottobre - hanno recentemente presentato il video dal vivo “Pumpkins United”; guarda la clip:Di seguito le tracklist e la cover art realizzata per le due nuove pubblicazioni da Martin Hausler:

"UNITED ALIVE" – DVD/BLU-RAY

Disco 1

Halloween

Dr. Stein

I'm Alive

If I Could Fly

Are You Metal?

Rise And Fall

Waiting For The Thunder

Perfect Gentleman

Kai's Medley (Starlight / Ride The Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal Is The Law)

Forever And One

A Tale That Wasn't Right

I Can

Pumpkins United

Drumkins United

Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time

Why

Sole Survivor

Power

How Many Tears

Invitation / Eagle Fly Free

Keeper Of The Seven Keys

Mos-Kai-To

Future World

I Want Out

Outro & Credits

Disco 2

Halloween– Live in São Paulo, October 29th, 2017

Dr. Stein – Live in São Paulo, October 29th, 2017

Kids Of The Century – Live in Prague, November 25th, 2017

March Of Time – Live in Santiago de Chile, October 31st, 2018

Pumpkin's Whisper

Bursting Hamburg

The Essential LED Compilation

Seth & Doc, The United Thing

The Keeper's Journey

"UNITED ALIVE IN MADRID" – LIVE-CD/Vinile

CD 1

Halloween

Dr. Stein

I'm Alive

If I Could Fly

Are You Metal?

Rise And Fall

Waiting For The Thunder

Perfect Gentleman

Kai's Medley (Starlight / Ride The Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal Is The Law)

Forever And One

A Tale That Wasn't Right

CD 2

I Can

Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time

Sole Survivor

Power

How Many Tears

Invitation / Eagle Fly Free

Keeper Of The Seven Keys

Future World

I Want Out

Live a Madrid, 9 dicembre 2017

CD 3

March Of Time – Live in Santiago de Chile, October 31st, 2018

Kids Of The Century – Live in Prague, November 25th, 2017

Why – Live a São Paulo, 29 ottobre 2017

Pumpkins United – Live al Wacken Open Air, 4 agosto 2018