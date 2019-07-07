Rockol - sezioni principali

Elton John a Lucca per l'ultima data del (lungo) tour d'addio: la scaletta

L'ultimo saluto di Elton John al pubblico italiano (ed europeo).

Elton John ha chiuso questa sera a Lucca la branca europea di "Farewell Yellow Brick Road", il suo lungo tour d'addio alle scene. Il cantante britannico, che nelle scorse settimane era stato costretto ad annullare uno degli spettacoli italiani in calendario a causa di un'infiammazione alle corde vocali, si è esibito alle Mura Storiche del comune toscano, di fronte a circa 20mila spettatori. Ecco tutte le canzoni in scaletta:

"Bennie and the Jets"
"All the girls love Alice"
"I guess that's why they call it the blues"
"Border song"
"Tiny dancer"
"Philadelphia Freedom"
"Indian sunset"
"Rocket man"
"Take me to the pilot"
"Sorry seems to be the hardest word"
"Someone saved my life tonight"
"Levon"
"Candle in the wind"
"Funeral for a friend/Love lies bleeding"
"Burn down the mission"
"Daniel"
"Believe"
"Sad songs"
"Don't let the sun go down on me"
"The bitch is back"
"I'm still standing"
"Saturday night alright for fighting"
"Your song"
"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

