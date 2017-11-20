American Music Awards 2017: ecco tutti i vincitori
Si è tenuta ieri sera, presso il Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, l’edizione 2017 degli American Music Awards, manifestazione istituita nel 1973 dal network ABC come alternativa ai più istituzionali Grammy Awards.
All’edizione di quest’anno si sono esibiti artisti come Pink, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Diana Ross, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons con Khalid, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas e Shawn Mendes solo per citarne alcuni. Trionfatore assoluto dell'edizione 2017 è il cantante originario delle Hawaii Bruno Mars, non presente al teatro per la premiazione, che si porta a casa ben 7 premi: artista dell'anno, video dell'anno con "That's What I Like", miglior artista maschile pop/rock, miglior album pop/rock con "24K Magic" uscito a novembre dello scorso anno, miglior artista maschile soul/R&B, miglior album soul/R&B e miglior canzone soul/R&B con "That's What I Like".Subito dopo di lui si è posizionato il cantautore australiano Keith Urban che si è aggiudicato i premi di miglior artista maschile country, miglior album e miglior canzone country.
Qui di seguito l’elenco con tutte le nomination ed i rispettivi vincitori:
Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars - VINCITORE
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of the Year:
James Arthur
Niall Horan - VINCITORE
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year:
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - VINCITORE
“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
Tour of the Year:
Garth Brooks
Coldplay - VINCITORE
U2
Video of the Year:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars - VINCITORE
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:
Bruno Mars - VINCITORE
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga - VINCITORE
Rihanna
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons - VINCITORE
Favorite Album Pop/Rock:
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic - VINCITORE
Drake — More Life
The Weekend — Starboy
Favorite Song Pop/Rock:
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - VINCITORE
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist Country:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban - VINCITORE
Favorite Female Artist Country:
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood - VINCITORE
Favorite Duo or Group Country:
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town - VINCITORE
Old Dominion
Favorite Album: Country
Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban — Ripcord - VINCITORE
Favorite Song Country:
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban - VINCITORE
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake - VINCITORE
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake — More Life
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN. - VINCITORE
Migos — Culture
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne - VINCITORE
“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B:
Bruno Mars - VINCITORE
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B:
Beyonce - VINCITORE
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album Soul/R&B:
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic - VINCITORE
Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!
The Weeknd — Starboy
Favorite Song Soul/R&B:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars - VINCITORE
“Location” — Khalid
“Starboy” — The Weeknd
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park - VINCITORE
twenty one pilots
Favorit Artist Adult Contemporary:
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes - VINCITORE
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist Latin:
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira - VINCITORE
Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle - VINCITORE
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music:
The Chainsmokers - VINCITORE
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack:
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana - VINCITORE
Trolls