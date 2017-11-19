Prenderà il via alla mezzanotte di oggi, domenica 19 neovembre - ora italiana - l'edizione 2017 degli American Music Awards, manifestazione istituita nel 1973 dal network ABC come alternativa ai più istituzionali Grammy Awards: al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles - lo stesso dove vengono premiati i vincitori nelle catogorie minori degli "Oscat della musica" - sfileranno sul palco, per esibirsi, Kelly Clarkson con P!nk, Christina Aguilera, BTS, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Diana Ross, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons con Khalid, Hailee Steinfeld con Alesso, Florida Georgia Line e Watt, Zedd con Alessia Cara, Portugal. The Man, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas e Shawn Mendes, mentre a contendesi i premi previsti dagli organizzatori saranno - tra gli altri - Bruno Mars (favorito - nella foto, con otto nomination in altrettante categorie come "Artist of the Year", "Video of the Year" e "Favorite Artist"), Drake ed Ed Sheeran (entrambi in gara in cinque diverse categorie).

La cerimonia di premiazione verrà trasmessa in diretta dal network ABC sia attraverso i canali tradizionali che sulla app del network, scaricabile gratuitamente. Anche la web TV Hulu renderà disponibile la diretta audio/video dell'evento: la piattaforma, per chi fosse (estremamente) interessato agli AMA, prevede un periodo di prova di una settimana gratuito. Non servirà alcun tipo di registrazione e nessuna specifica geolocalizzazione per seguire la diretta che offrirà Twitter, a questo indirizzo: la copertura mediatica assicurata dalla popolare piattaforma di microblogging, tuttavia, riguarderà solamente il pre-show, a partire dalle 22 (sempre ora italiana).

Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination:

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year:

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

Tour of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video of the Year:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album Pop/Rock:

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Drake — More Life

The Weekend — Starboy

Favorite Song Pop/Rock:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist Country:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist Country:

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country:

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Favorite Album: Country

Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1

Keith Urban — Ripcord

Favorite Song Country:

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:

Drake — More Life

Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.

Migos — Culture

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:

“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar

“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B:

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B:

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

Favorite Album Soul/R&B:

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!

The Weeknd — Starboy

Favorite Song Soul/R&B:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Location” — Khalid

“Starboy” — The Weeknd

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

twenty one pilots

Favorit Artist Adult Contemporary:

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist Latin:

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational:

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music:

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack:

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls