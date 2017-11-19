American Music Awards 2017 questa sera al via: l'elenco delle nomination e dei performer (e dove guardarli in diretta)
Prenderà il via alla mezzanotte di oggi, domenica 19 neovembre - ora italiana - l'edizione 2017 degli American Music Awards, manifestazione istituita nel 1973 dal network ABC come alternativa ai più istituzionali Grammy Awards: al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles - lo stesso dove vengono premiati i vincitori nelle catogorie minori degli "Oscat della musica" - sfileranno sul palco, per esibirsi, Kelly Clarkson con P!nk, Christina Aguilera, BTS, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Diana Ross, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons con Khalid, Hailee Steinfeld con Alesso, Florida Georgia Line e Watt, Zedd con Alessia Cara, Portugal. The Man, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas e Shawn Mendes, mentre a contendesi i premi previsti dagli organizzatori saranno - tra gli altri - Bruno Mars (favorito - nella foto, con otto nomination in altrettante categorie come "Artist of the Year", "Video of the Year" e "Favorite Artist"), Drake ed Ed Sheeran (entrambi in gara in cinque diverse categorie).
La cerimonia di premiazione verrà trasmessa in diretta dal network ABC sia attraverso i canali tradizionali che sulla app del network, scaricabile gratuitamente. Anche la web TV Hulu renderà disponibile la diretta audio/video dell'evento: la piattaforma, per chi fosse (estremamente) interessato agli AMA, prevede un periodo di prova di una settimana gratuito. Non servirà alcun tipo di registrazione e nessuna specifica geolocalizzazione per seguire la diretta che offrirà Twitter, a questo indirizzo: la copertura mediatica assicurata dalla popolare piattaforma di microblogging, tuttavia, riguarderà solamente il pre-show, a partire dalle 22 (sempre ora italiana).
Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination:
Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of the Year:
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year:
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Don’t Wanna Know” — Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” — The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
Tour of the Year:
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album Pop/Rock:
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Drake — More Life
The Weekend — Starboy
Favorite Song Pop/Rock:
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Despacito” — Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist Country:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist Country:
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group Country:
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Album: Country
Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban — Ripcord
Favorite Song Country:
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake — More Life
Kendrick Lamar — DAMN.
Migos — Culture
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:
“I’m the One” — DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” — Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B:
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B:
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album Soul/R&B:
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!
The Weeknd — Starboy
Favorite Song Soul/R&B:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Location” — Khalid
“Starboy” — The Weeknd
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots
Favorit Artist Adult Contemporary:
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist Latin:
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music:
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack:
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls