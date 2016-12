That moment when Coldplay's Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare and no press, to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so the guests can have a sing song. Thank you for coming down and getting stuck in. #crisis #christmas #chrismartin #coldplay #singing

A photo posted by Matthew (@madonher2) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:41am PST