NME: le migliori 50 canzoni dell'anno, da ascoltare. Al numero 37...
Anche il New Musical Express affianca al suo elenco dei migliori album dell'anno, che abbiamo riportato qui https://www.rockol.it/news-726946/migliori-10-album-dell-anno-2021-rivista-nme-video, anche quello dei migliori 50 singoli del 2021. Lo pubblichiamo qui di seguito, e ad ogni canzone è abbinato il link per ascoltarla.
50. Yungblud – ‘Fleabag’
49. The Cribs – ‘Swinging At Shadows’
48. Enny – ‘Same Old’
47. Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’
46. Ashnikko – ‘Deal With It’ (feat. Kelis)
45. aespa – ‘Next Level’
44. Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’
43. Tyler, the Creator – ‘WUSYANAME’
42. Willow – ‘Transparent Soul’
41. Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai – ‘Glidin’’
40. Sofia Kourtesis – ‘La Perla’
39. Mabel – ‘Let Them Know’
38. Sigrid – ‘Mirror’
37. Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’
36. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
35. Bree Runway – ‘Hot Hot’
34. Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’
33. Squid – ‘Narrator’
32. Mitski – ‘The Only Heartbreaker’
31. Yard Act – ‘Dark Days’
30. Japanese Breakfast – ‘Be Sweet’
29. Kanye West & André 3000 – ‘Life Of The Party’
28. Jungle – ‘Keep Moving’
27. Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
26. Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
25. St. Vincent – ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’
24. Dave featuring Stormzy – ‘Clash’
23. India Jordan – ‘And Groove’
22. MUNA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Silk Chiffon’
21. Clairo – ‘Amoeba’
20. Berwyn – ‘I’d Rather Die Than Be Deported’
19. PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
18. Silk Sonic – ‘Smokin Out The Window’
17. Caroline Polachek – ‘Bunny Is A Rider’
16. Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
15. Wolf Alice – ‘Smile’
14. Griff – ‘Black Hole’
13. The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’
12. Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’
11. Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
10. BTS – ‘Butter’
9. Little Simz – ‘Introvert’
8. Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
7. CHVRCHES featuring Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’
6. Lorde – ‘Solar Power’
5. Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’
4. Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
3. Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
2. Self Esteem – ‘I Do This All The Time’
1. Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’