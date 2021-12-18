NME: le migliori 50 canzoni dell'anno, da ascoltare. Al numero 37...

Anche il New Musical Express affianca al suo elenco dei migliori album dell'anno, che abbiamo riportato qui https://www.rockol.it/news-726946/migliori-10-album-dell-anno-2021-rivista-nme-video, anche quello dei migliori 50 singoli del 2021. Lo pubblichiamo qui di seguito, e ad ogni canzone è abbinato il link per ascoltarla.

50. Yungblud – ‘Fleabag’

49. The Cribs – ‘Swinging At Shadows’

48. Enny – ‘Same Old’

47. Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’

46. Ashnikko – ‘Deal With It’ (feat. Kelis)

45. aespa – ‘Next Level’

44. Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’

43. Tyler, the Creator – ‘WUSYANAME’

42. Willow – ‘Transparent Soul’

41. Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai – ‘Glidin’’

40. Sofia Kourtesis – ‘La Perla’

39. Mabel – ‘Let Them Know’

38. Sigrid – ‘Mirror’

37. Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

36. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

35. Bree Runway – ‘Hot Hot’

34. Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

33. Squid – ‘Narrator’

32. Mitski – ‘The Only Heartbreaker’

31. Yard Act – ‘Dark Days’

30. Japanese Breakfast – ‘Be Sweet’

29. Kanye West & André 3000 – ‘Life Of The Party’

28. Jungle – ‘Keep Moving’

27. Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

26. Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

25. St. Vincent – ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’

24. Dave featuring Stormzy – ‘Clash’

23. India Jordan – ‘And Groove’

22. MUNA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Silk Chiffon’

21. Clairo – ‘Amoeba’

20. Berwyn – ‘I’d Rather Die Than Be Deported’

19. PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

18. Silk Sonic – ‘Smokin Out The Window’

17. Caroline Polachek – ‘Bunny Is A Rider’

16. Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

15. Wolf Alice – ‘Smile’

14. Griff – ‘Black Hole’

13. The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

12. Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’

11. Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

10. BTS – ‘Butter’

9. Little Simz – ‘Introvert’

8. Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

7. CHVRCHES featuring Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’

6. Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

5. Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

4. Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

3. Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

2. Self Esteem – ‘I Do This All The Time’

1. Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’