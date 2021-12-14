Radiofreccia: Top 20 del 2021, ancora pochi giorni per votare
C'è tempo ancora pochi giorni per votare la classifica dei pezzi rock preferiti dagli ascoltatori di Radiofreccia fra quelli più trasmessi dall'emittente; le votazioni si chiudono il 20 dicembre, la graduatoria definitiva sarà presentata lunedì 20 dicembre.
Lo scorso anno il vincitore era stato "Ordinary man", di Ozzy Osbourne con Elton John.
Ecco i venti brani in gara quest'anno:
AC/DC - Witch's Spell
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - Security
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - I'll See You In My Dreams
CEDRIC BURNSIDE - Step In
CLEOPATRICK - The Drake
THE COLD STARES - In the Night Time
DELAIRE THE LIAR - Furnace
DES ROCS - Suicide Romantics
DON BROCO - One True Prince
FOO FIGHTERS - Waiting On A War
GRETA VAN FLEET - Broken Bells
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Wrecked
INHALER - It Won't Always Be Like This
IRON MAIDEN - The Writing On The Wall
KALEO - Skinny
MACHINE GUN KELLY - Papercuts
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Futureproof
THE OFFSPRING - This Is Not Utopia
SAM FENDER - Seventeen Going Under
VOLA - These Black Claws