Radiofreccia: Top 20 del 2021, ancora pochi giorni per votare

C'è tempo ancora pochi giorni per votare la classifica dei pezzi rock preferiti dagli ascoltatori di Radiofreccia fra quelli più trasmessi dall'emittente; le votazioni si chiudono il 20 dicembre, la graduatoria definitiva sarà presentata lunedì 20 dicembre.

Lo scorso anno il vincitore era stato "Ordinary man", di Ozzy Osbourne con Elton John.

Ecco i venti brani in gara quest'anno:

AC/DC - Witch's Spell

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - Security

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - I'll See You In My Dreams

CEDRIC BURNSIDE - Step In

CLEOPATRICK - The Drake

THE COLD STARES - In the Night Time

DELAIRE THE LIAR - Furnace

DES ROCS - Suicide Romantics

DON BROCO - One True Prince

FOO FIGHTERS - Waiting On A War

GRETA VAN FLEET - Broken Bells

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Wrecked

INHALER - It Won't Always Be Like This

IRON MAIDEN - The Writing On The Wall

KALEO - Skinny

MACHINE GUN KELLY - Papercuts

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Futureproof

THE OFFSPRING - This Is Not Utopia

SAM FENDER - Seventeen Going Under

VOLA - These Black Claws