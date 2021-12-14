Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Rockol Awards 2021 - Vota!
Notizie - 14/12/2021

Radiofreccia: Top 20 del 2021, ancora pochi giorni per votare

Se avete dubbi, qui potete riascoltare tutti i brani in gara
Radiofreccia: Top 20 del 2021, ancora pochi giorni per votare
Di Franco Zanetti

C'è tempo ancora pochi giorni per votare la classifica dei pezzi rock preferiti dagli ascoltatori di Radiofreccia fra quelli più trasmessi dall'emittente; le votazioni si chiudono il 20 dicembre, la graduatoria definitiva sarà presentata lunedì 20 dicembre.
Lo scorso anno il vincitore era stato "Ordinary man", di Ozzy Osbourne con Elton John.

Ecco i venti brani in gara quest'anno:

AC/DC - Witch's Spell

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - Security

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - I'll See You In My Dreams

CEDRIC BURNSIDE - Step In

CLEOPATRICK - The Drake

THE COLD STARES - In the Night Time

DELAIRE THE LIAR - Furnace

DES ROCS - Suicide Romantics

DON BROCO - One True Prince

FOO FIGHTERS - Waiting On A War

GRETA VAN FLEET - Broken Bells

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Wrecked

INHALER - It Won't Always Be Like This

IRON MAIDEN - The Writing On The Wall

KALEO - Skinny

MACHINE GUN KELLY - Papercuts

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Futureproof

THE OFFSPRING - This Is Not Utopia

SAM FENDER - Seventeen Going Under

VOLA - These Black Claws

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
AC/DC Bruce Springsteen Elton John Foo Fighters Greta Van Fleet Ozzy Osbourne
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.