The Band, "Cahoots" ha cinquant'anni

Il quarto album della Band, "Cahoots", ha compiuto cinquant'anni il 15 settembre scorso, e viene celebrato con edizioni espanse, rimixate e rimasterizzate, la cui uscita è annunciata per il 10 dicembre. Fra i bonus, un intero concerto del 1971, registrato a Parigi.

La produzione è stata suprevisionata da Robbie Robertson e i nuovi mix sono stati curati da Bob Clearmountain.

Oltre al live all'Olympia di Parigi, risalente al maggio del 1971 (una registrazione parziale, che consta di 11 brani, in sostanza la seconda parte del concerto) altri extra dell'edizione ampliata sono versioni alternative di “Endless Highway” e “When I Paint My Masterpiece” (di Bob Dylan), outtakes, strumentali e mixaggi differenti dagli originali.

Nel box dell'edizione deluxe sono anche inclusi il 45 giri "Life is a carnival" / "The moon struck one", originariamente pubblicato solo in Giappone; un libretto di venti pagine con testi di Robertson e Rob Bowman; tre litografie di fotografie di Barry Feinstein, Richard Avedon (il ritratto della band a occhi chiusi che era sul lato B della copertina dell'album) e Gilbert Stone (l'autore del ritratto della band sulla facciata A della copertina).

Cahoots 50th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting

CD1

1. Life Is A Carnival

2. When I Paint My Masterpiece

3. Last Of The Blacksmiths

4. Where Do We Go From Here?

5. 4% Pantomime

6. Shoot Out In Chinatown

7. The Moon Struck One

8. Thinkin’ Out Loud

9.

Smoke Signal.

10. Volcano

11. The River Hymn

Bonus Tracks

12. Endless Highway (Early Studio Take, 2021 Mix)

13. When I Paint My Masterpiece (Alternate Take, 2021 Mix)

14. 4% Pantomime (Takes 1 & 2)

15. Don’t Do It (Outtake – Studio Version, 2021 Mix)

16. Bessie Smith (Outtake)

CD2

Live at The Olympia Theatre, Paris, May 1971 (Bootleg, Partial Concert)*

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. We Can Talk

3. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

4. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

5. Across The Great Divide

6. The Unfaithful Servant

7. Don’t Do It

8. The Genetic Method

9.

Chest Fever.

10. Rag Mama Rag

11. Slippin’ And Slidin’

Bonus Tracks

12. Life Is A Carnival (Instrumental)*

13. Volcano (Instrumental)*

14. Thinkin’ Out Loud (Stripped Down Mix)*

Blu-ray

Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and Stereo

High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit

1. Life Is A Carnival

2. When I Paint My Masterpiece

3. Last Of The Blacksmiths

4. Where Do We Go From Here?

5. 4% Pantomime

6. Shoot Out In Chinatown

7. The Moon Struck One

8. Thinkin’ Out Loud

9. Smoke Signal

10. Volcano

11. The River Hymn

Bonus Tracks

12. Endless Highway (Early Studio Take, 2021 Mix)

13. When I Paint My Masterpiece (Alternate Take, 2021 Mix)

14. 4% Pantomime (Takes 1 & 2)

15. Don’t Do It (Outtake – Studio Version, 2021 Mix)

1LP (33 1/3 RPM)

180g black vinyl (included in the box set and available individually); ltd. edition 180g black vinyl with tip-on jacket (available individually)

Original 1971 7” Capitol Single, Japanese Pressing (45 RPM)

A. Life Is A Carnival

B. The Moon Struck One

* Previously unreleased