Cat Stevens, esce la Super Deluxe Edition di "Teaser and the Firecat"

Dopo avere celebrato, lo scorso anno, il cinquantesimo anniversario di "Tea for the Tillerman" e "Mona Bone Jakon", nel 2021 Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens celebra "Teaser and the Firecat", album da lui pubblicato il primo ottobre 1971, che verrà ripubblicato in varie edizioni il prossimo 12 novembre.

Mezzo secolo dopo, "Teaser and the Firecat" viene ripubblicato in una nuova Super Deluxe Edition, 4CD, Blu-Ray, 2LP e un singolo 7” in vinile (“Moonshadow” con ben 41 tracce audio inedite e 21 performance dal vivo per la prima volta raccolte in Blu-ray, un intero CD e LP di demo in studio e alternate mix; una splendida replica di 44 pagine del libro originale "Teaser and the Firecat", scritto e illustrato a mano da Yusuf nel 1972, e ora tradotto in 10 lingue; un libro di saggi di 108 pagine, oltre ad altre rarità. Il box, ultimo di una serie di cofanetti che comprende ad oggi "Back To Earth", "Mona Bone Jakon" e Tea for the Tillerman", celebra l’album con il contributo di Yusuf e di suo figlio Yoriyos, che ha curato e disegnato ogni cofanetto.

Questa edizione include in esclusiva un LP con una tracklist che comprende cinque esibizioni dal vivo a Montreux nel 1971 e sei BBC Recordings; nel Blu-Ray, una versione restaurata del video animato del 1977 per "Moonshadow", una performance dal vivo di “The Wind” del 2020, oltre a 21 brani dal vivo. Nella raccolta è presente anche "Bitterblue²", una nuova versione registrata per l’occasione del brano presente all’interno dell'album "Teaser".

Le altre versioni per il 50° anniversario di “Teaser and the Firecat”:

Super Deluxe Edition: CD Edition con 4CD, Blu-ray e libro di 108 pagine con soft cover.

2CD Deluxe Edition.

CD Rimasterizzato.

VINILE/LP Rimasterizzato.

La rimasterizzazione ed il remix per il 50° anniversario dell'album sono stati curati da David Hefti e l’intero progetto è stato completato agli Abbey Road Studios con la supervisione del produttore originale dell'album Paul Samwell-Smith.

Contemporaneamente alle celebrazioni del 50° anniversario di "Teaser and the Firecat”, Yusuf/Cat Stevens ha collaborato l'autore e illustratore Peter H. Reynolds alla realizzazione di 'Peace Train', un libro per bambini che celebra il cinquantesimo anniversario dell'iconica canzone. Con illustrazioni e i testi senza tempo di un vero inno alla pace, questo libro illustrato colmo di speranza, continua l'impegno di Yusuf per l'educazione dei bambini e l'amore per le persone di tutte le culture e identità.

Le edizioni Super Deluxe per il 50° anniversario di "Teaser and the Firecat" usciranno il 12 novembre 2021. I dettagli completi del formato sono elencati di seguito.

TEASER AND THE FIRECAT SUPER DELUXE EDITION BOX SET:

VINYL EDITION (4CD/Blu-ray/2LP/7”)

CD2: Demos, Alternate Versions, Bonus Tracks



CD3: Live On Air, UK, 1971



CD4: Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971



BLU - RAY HD 24bit/48kHz audio

Teaser and the Firecat (50th Anniversary Remaster)



VIDEO



Cat Stevens Live In Montreux, Switzerland (2nd May 1971)



Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends (Yorkshire TV) (7th September 1971)



The Old Grey Whistle Test (BBC TV) (5th October 1971)



Cat Stevens In Concert (BBC TV) (27th November 1971)

LP1: TEASER AND THE FIRECAT (ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS)



SIDE 1



SIDE 2

LP2: LIVE 1971



SIDE 1: Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971



SIDE 2: Live At The BBC, 1971



7" SINGLE



TEASER AND THE FIRECAT SUPER DELUXE EDITION BOX SET:



CD EDITION (4CD/Blu-ray)



CD1: Teaser and the Firecat (50th Anniversary Remaster)

CD2: Demos, Alternate Versions, Bonus Tracks

CD3: Live On Air, UK, 1971



CD4: Live In Montreux, 2nd May 1971



BLU - RAY Teaser and the Firecat (50th Anniversary Remaster) HD 24bit/48kHz audio

VIDEO



Cat Stevens Live In Montreux, Switzerland (2nd May 1971)



Out Front: Cat Stevens And Friends (Yorkshire TV) (7th September 1971)



The Old Grey Whistle Test (BBC TV) (5th October 1971)

Cat Stevens In Concert (BBC TV) (27th November 1971)



2 CD DELUXE EDITION



CD1: Teaser and the Firecat (50th Anniversary Remaster)



CD2: Demos, Alternate Versions, Bonus Tracks



CD 50th ANNIVERSARY REMASTER



LP 50th ANNIVERSARY REMASTER

Side 1

Side 2

