Simply Red, la tracklist della "Remixed Collection Vol. 1 (1985-2000)"

Il 22 ottobre uscirà "Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1 (1985-2000)" su etichetta Warner UK/Rhino Records.

Fra i loro 22 brani, i 2CD o la raccolta digitale includono sette remix inediti incluso “Something Got Me Started (David Morales Radio Mix)” dall’album "Stars", e “Money’s Too Tight To Mention (United City Mix)” da "Picture Book" del 1985.

“Something Got Me Started (David Morales Radio Mix)” sarà disponibile dal 16 settembre, “Money’s Too Tight To Mention (United City Mix)” dall’8 ottobre e “Fairground (Too Precious Mix)” dal 15 ottobre. L’album completamente remixato seguirà il 22 ottobre.

I Simply Red hanno annunciato un tour in UK ed Europa che partirà nel febbraio 2022.

Il 30esimo anniversario del disco multiplatino della band "Stars", il 15esimo album più venduto di tutti i tempi nel Regno Unito, sarà celebrato il 30 settembre.

Remixed Tracklisting:

CD1

Money's Too Tight to Mention (United City Mix)

Come to My Aid (Survival Mix)

Jericho (12” Extended Mix)

I Won't Feel Bad (Arthur Baker 12" Mix)

The Right Thing (Extended Single)

Infidelity (Stretch Mix)

It’s Only Love (Valentine Mix)

Something Got Me Started (David Morales Radio Mix)



Freedom (Perfecto Mix)

Stars (Comprende Mix)

Thrill Me (Masters At Work House Mix)

CD2

Fairground (Too Precious Mix)

Remembering the First Time (Satoshi Tomiie Classic Single Mix)

We're in This Together (Universal Feeling Mix)

So Jungiful (So Beautiful Jungle Remix)

Angel (Mousse T Club Mix)

Ghetto Girl (Blood and Fire Sound System Mix)

Night Nurse (Jah Wobble Radio Mix) [feat. Simply Red]

Love Has Said Goodbye Again (Rae & Christian Mix)

To Be Free (Livin Joy AHanetta Mix)

Your Eyes (Jimmy Gomez Funky Mix)

Ain’t That a Lot of Love (Phats and Small Mutant Disco Vocal Mix)