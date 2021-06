Beach Boys, 1969-1971: 5 CD, 108 inediti. Tracklist completa

Il prossimo 30 luglio i Beach Boys pubblicano "Feel Flows: The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971".



Il cofanetto comprende nuove versioni rimasterizzate degli album "Sunflower" del 1970 e del classico "Surf’s Up" del 1971, oltre a 108 tracce inedite tra cui registrazioni dal vivo, radio promo, versioni demo, strumentali, alternate e a cappella.

Il lavoro è stato realizzato da Mark Linett e Alan Boyd, lo stesso team di produttori che si era occupato dieci anni fa del progetto "SMiLE SESSIONS".

Il cofanetto con packaging a libro comprende un libretto di 48 pagine con nuove note bio-discografiche curate da Howie Edelson, rare foto, testi, memorabilia, oltre ad interviste, nuove e d’archivio, ad Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love e molti altri.

"Feel Flows" verrà pubblicato digitalmente e nei seguenti formati fisici: 5CD DELUXE BOX SET, 4 LP DELUXE, 2LP e 2CD.



Ecco di seguito tutte le tracklist.

TRACKLIST

FEEL FLOWS – THE SUNFLOWER AND SURF’S UP SESSIONS 1969-1971

CD 1

SUNFLOWER - ORIGINAL ALBUM

1. Slip On Through (2019 master) (2:19)

2. This Whole World (2019 master) (1:58)

3. Add Some Music To Your Day (2019 master) (3:36)

4. Got To Know The Woman (2019 master) (2:43)

5. Deirdre (2019 master) (3:30)

6. It’s About Time (2019 master) (2:57)

7. Tears In The Morning (2019 master) (4:07)

8. All I Wanna Do (2019 master) (2:36)

9. Forever (2019 master) (2:42)

10. Our Sweet Love (2019 master) (2:41)

11. At My Window (2019 master) (2:32)

12. Cool, Cool Water (2019 master) (5:03)

13. Sunflower Promo 1 (previously unreleased) (0:59)

SUNFLOWER - LIVE

Previously Unreleased – Produced by The Beach Boys

14. This Whole World (Live 1988) (2:10)

15. Add Some Music To Your Day (Live 1993) (3:23)

16. Susie Cincinnati (Live 1976) (2:46)

17. Back Home (Live 1976) (3:15)

18. It’s About Time (Live 1971) (3:45)

19. Riot In Cell Block 9 (Live 1970) (3:34)

SUNFLOWER - BONUS TRACKS

20. Break Away (original 1969 single mix) (2:55)

21. Celebrate The News (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (2:37)

22. Loop De Loop (previously unreleased 1969 mix) (2:59)

23. San Miguel (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (2:33)

24. Susie Cincinnati (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (3:02)

25. Good Time (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:56)

26. Two Can Play (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:06)

27. Cotton Fields (The Cotton Song) (2021 stereo mix – previously unreleased) (3:21)

CD 2

SURF’S UP - ORIGINAL ALBUM

1. Don’t Go Near The Water (2019 master) (2:41)

2. Long Promised Road (2019 master) (3:32)

3. Take A Load Off Your Feet (2019 master) (2:32)

4. Disney Girls (1957) (2019 master) (4:08)

5. Student Demonstration Time (2019 master) (3:59)

6. Feel Flows (2019 master) (4:44)

7. Lookin’ At Tomorrow (A Welfare Song) (2019 master) (1:57)

8. A Day In The Life Of A Tree (2019 master) (3:09)

9. Til I Die (2019 master) (2:32)

10. Surf’s Up (2019 master) (4:14)

11. Surf’s Up Promo (previously unreleased) (1:02)

SURF’S UP - LIVE

Previously Unreleased

12. Take A Load Off Your Feet (Live 1993) (2:35)

13. Long Promised Road (Live 1972) (4:14)

14. Disney Girls (Live 1982) (4:23)

15. Surf’s Up (Live 1973) (4:58)

16. Student Demonstration Time (Live 1971) (4:42)

SURF'S UP - BONUS TRACKS

Previously unreleased (unless otherwise noted)

17. Big Sur (previously unreleased) (2:35)

18. H.E.L.P. Is On The Way (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:31)

19. Sweet And Bitter (previously unreleased) (2:33)

20. My Solution (previously unreleased) (3:44)

21. 4th of July (2019 mix – previously unreleased) (3:11)

22. Sound of Free (1970 single mix, 2019 master) (2:22)

23. Lady (Fallin’ In Love) (1970 stereo mix – previously unreleased) (2:21)

24. Seasons In The Sun (previously unreleased) (3:27)

CD 3

SUNFLOWER SESSIONS

Previously unreleased

1. Sunflower Promo 2 (previously unreleased) (0:59)

2. Slip On Through (track and backing vocals – previously unreleased) (2:47)

3. This Whole World (long version track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:10)

4. Add Some Music To Your Day (track and backing vocals – previously unreleased) (4:35)

5. Deirdre (track – previously unreleased) (3:34)

6. It’s About Time (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (2:53)

7. Tears In The Morning (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (4:08)

8. All I Wanna Do (session intro, track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:46)

9. Forever (session highlights – previously unreleased) (3:36)

10. Forever (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:01)

11. Our Sweet Love (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (2:39)

12. At My Window (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (2:50)

13. Cool Cool Water (alternate 2019 mix – previously unreleased) (6:24)

14. San Miguel (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (2:57)

15. Loop De Loop (track – previously unreleased) (2:49)

16. Good Time (session intro, track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (4:27)

17. When Girls Get Together (track – previously unreleased) (1:47)

18. Slip On Through (alternate 1969 mix with session intro – previously unreleased) (3:25)

19. Our Sweet Love (string section – previously unreleased) (1:00)

1969-1970 A CAPPELLA

Previously unreleased

20. San Miguel (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (1:00)

21. Break Away (Tag) (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (0:18)

22. Cotton Fields (The Cotton Song) (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (2:44)

23. Good Time (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (0:19)

24. This Whole World (backing vocals section – previously unreleased) (1:05)

25. Add Some Music To Your Day (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (3:30)

26. Got To Know The Woman (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (2:52)

27. It’s About Time (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (0:50)

28. All I Wanna Do (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (2:58)

29. Forever (previously unreleased 2019 a Cappella mix) (2:52)

CD 4

SURF’S UP SESSIONS

Previously unreleased

1. Don’t Go Near The Water (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:45)

2. Long Promised Road (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:38)

3. Take A Load Off Your Feet (alternate vocal – previously unreleased) (2:28)

4. Disney Girls (1957) (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (4:17)

5. Student Demonstration Time (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:46)

6. Feel Flows (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (5:02)

7. Lookin’ At Tomorrow (A Welfare Song) (session intro and alternate mix – previously unreleased) (2:43)

8. A Day In The Life Of A Tree (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (2:55)

9. Til I Die (long version with alternate lyrics – previously unreleased) (4:47)

(Brian Wilson)

10. Surf’s Up (2019 mix – previously unreleased) (4:08)

(Brian Wilson-Van Dyke Parks)

11. (Wouldn’t It Be Nice To) Live Again (extended 2019 – previously unreleased) (6:50)

(Dennis Wilson-Stanley Shapiro)

SURF'S UP - A CAPPELLA

Previously unreleased

12. Don’t Go Near The Water (previously unreleased 2020 a Cappella mix) (2:36)

(Alan Jardine-Mike Love)

13. Long Promised Road (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (4:00)

14. Feel Flows (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (0:33)

15. Disney Girls (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (0:36)

16. A Day In The Life Of A Tree (backing vocals excerpt – previously unreleased) (0:32)

17. Til I Die (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (2:36)

18. Surf’s Up (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (4:04)

Bonus Tracks

Previously unreleased

19. I Just Got My Pay (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:43)

20. Walkin’ (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:44)

21. When Girls Get Together (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (3:45)

22. Baby Baby (previously unreleased) (3:13)

23. Awake (previously unreleased) (3:44)

24. It’s A New Day (previously unreleased) (2:20)

CD 5

Bonus Disc

Previously unreleased

1. This Whole World (alternate ending – previously unreleased) (1:41)

2. Add Some Music To Your Day (previously unreleased alternate version) (3:27)

3. Don’t Go Near The Water (alternate version – previously unreleased) (2:42)

4. Surf’s Up Part 1 (1971 remake track with 1966 Brian vocal – previously unreleased) (1:41)

5. Soulful Old Man Sunshine (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (3:14)

(Brian Wilson-Rick Henn-Don Ralke)

6. I’m Goin’ Your Way (previously unreleased alternate mix) (2:24)

(Dennis Wilson)

7. Where Is She (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:22)

(Brian Wilson)

8. Carnival (Over The Waves/Sobra Las Olas) (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (1:34)

9. It’s Natural (previously unreleased) (2:35)

10. Medley: All Of My Love / Ecology (previously unreleased) (5:05)

11. Before (previously unreleased) (2:25)

12. Behold The Night (previously unreleased) (2:26)

13. Old Movie (Cuddle Up) (previously unreleased) (3:37)

14. Hawaiian Dream (previously unreleased) (4:33)

15. Settle Down / Sound Of Free (basic session outtake – previously unreleased) (2:17)

16. I’ve Got A Friend (previously unreleased) (2:26)

17. Til I Die (piano demo – previously unreleased) (1:55)

18. Back Home (previously unreleased demo) (2:20)

19. Back Home (alternate version – previously unreleased) (2:34)

20. Won’t You Tell Me (demo – previously unreleased) (2:01)

21. Won’t You Tell Me (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:54)

22. Barbara (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (2:59)

23. Slip On Through (early version track) (2:48)

24. Susie Cincinnati (basic session highlights – previously unreleased) (3:05)

25. My Solution (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:04)

26. You Never Give Me Your Money (previously unreleased) (0:40)

27. Medley: Happy Birthday, Brian / God Only Knows (previously unreleased) (2:47)

28. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone (track & backing vocals – previously unreleased) (3:32)

29. Marcella (a Cappella – previously unreleased) (3:27)