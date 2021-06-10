George Harrison, "All things must pass" in box (70 canzoni!)

In ritardo rispetto al cinquantesimo anniversazio dell'uscita (avvenuta il 30 novembre del 1970) la famiglia Harrison pubblica, il 6 agosto prossimo, un'edizione espansa dell'album "All things must pass" (che già di suo era un triplo LP).



Curata dal figlio di Harrison e Olivia, Dhani, con il fonico Paul Hicks, l'edizione conterrà 70 canzoni distribite su cinque CD (o otto LP), e di queste settanta ben 42 saranno brani inediti (sessions di studio, outtakes, improvvisazioni e demo). Ci sarà naturalmente anche un libro con note d'archivio, commenti, analisi dei brani, fotografie e altro.

Per i feticisti, ci sarà un'edizione ultra-deluxe contenente un cofanetto in legno che racchiude un altro libro, curato da Olivia), un segnalibro di legno costruito utilizzando una quercia caduta nel parco della residenza di George, Friar Park, e le repliche a un sesto della grandezza naturale delle figure della copertina dell'album originario (Harrison e gli gnomi da giardino).

Qui il trailer:

E qui la versione di "Run of the mill (Take 36)" dal cofanetto:

Fra i musicisti che parteciparono alle registrazioni, prodotte da Phil Spector: Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Pete Ham dei Badfinger, Dave Mason dei Traffic, Gary Wright, Bobby Whitlock di Derek and the Dominos, Alan White degli Yes, Ginger Baker dei Cream and more. Phil Spector produced, surrounding the LP in his famous Wall of Sound.



Qui la tracklist del box:

Disc One (Main Album)

1. "I’d Have You Anytime"

2. "My Sweet Lord"

3. "Wah-Wah"

4. "Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)"

5. "What Is Life"

6. "If Not For You"

7. "Behind That Locked Door"

8. "Let It Down"

9. "Run Of The Mill"

Disc Two (Main Album Continued)

1. "Beware Of Darkness"

2. "Apple Scruffs"

3. "Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)"

4. "Awaiting On You All"

5. "All Things Must Pass"

6. "I Dig Love"

7. "Art Of Dying"

8. "Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)"

9. "Hear Me Lord"

10. "Out Of The Blue" *

11. "It’s Johnny’s Birthday" *

12. "Plug Me In *

13. "I Remember Jeep" *

14. "Thanks For The Pepperoni" *

* Newly Remastered/Original Mix

Disc Three (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)

1. "All Things Must Pass (Take 1)" †

2. "Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)"

3. "I Live For You (Take 1)"

4. "Apple Scruffs" (Take 1)"

5. "What Is Life" (Take 3)"

6. "Awaiting On You All (Take 1)" †

7. "Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)"

8.

"I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)".

9. "I Dig Love (Take 1)"

10. "Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1"

11. "Dehra Dun (Take 2)"

12. "Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)"

13. "Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)"

14. "My Sweet Lord (Take 1)" †

15. "Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)"



Disc Four (Day 2 Demos – Wednesday 27 May 1970)

1. "Run Of The Mill (Take 1)" †

2. "Art Of Dying (Take 1)"

3. "Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)"

4. "Wah-Wah" (Take 1)"

5. "Window Window (Take 1)"

6. "Beautiful Girl (Take 1)"

7. "Beware Of Darkness" (Take 1)"

8. "Let It Down" (Take 1)"

9. "Tell Me What Has Happened To You" (Take 1)"

10. "Hear Me Lord" (Take 1)"

11. "Nowhere To Go" (Take 1)"

12. "Cosmic Empire" (Take 1)"

13. "Mother Divine" (Take 1)"

14. "I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)"

15. "If Not For You (Take 1)"

† Previously Released

Disc Five (Session Outtakes and Jams)

1. "Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)"

2. "Wah-Wah (Take 1)"

3. "I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)"

4. "Art Of Dying (Take 1)"

5. "Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)"

6. "If Not For You (Take 2)"

7. "Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)"

8. "What Is Life (Take 1)"

9.

"Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)".

10. "Hear Me Lord (Take 5)"

11. "Let It Down (Take 1)"

12. "Run Of The Mill (Take 36)"

13. "Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)"

14. "Get Back (Take 1)"

15. "Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)"

16. "It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)"

17. "Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)"