Quando Robert Smith suonò con il suo eroe musicale

Per i suoi cinquanta anni, il 9 gennaio 1997 (in realtà gli anni li aveva compiuti il giorno prima), David Bowie si regalò un concerto d'eccezione al Madison Square Garden di New York, invitando una lunga serie di ospiti che, a turno, lo raggiunsero sul palco per festeggiare il genetliaco accompagnandolo nella interpretazione dei suoi successi. Con quello spettacolo il musicista britannico scomparso il 10 gennaio 2016 fece un regalo a se stesso, ma lo fece anche al frontman dei Cure Robert Smith, da sempre suo grande ammiratore.



Una volta, infatti, parlando delle sue influenze musicali, Robert Smith raccontò quanto segue: "Ovviamente ho ascoltato musica prima di Bowie.

Ho un fratello maggiore che mi faceva ascoltare Hendrix, i Cream e Captain Beefheart. tutta quella roba degli anni '60, ma David Bowie è stato probabilmente il primo artista che ho sentito essere mio".



Per poi aggiungere: “Lui cantava per me. Suo è stato il primo album che ho comprato. "Ziggy Stardust" è stato il primo album in vinile che ho comprato. Ho sempre adorato come ha fatto le cose, tanto quanto ciò che ha fatto. Amo l'idea di essere un estraneo e di creare dei personaggi".



Insieme a David Bowie quella sera a New York Robert Smith suonò due brani: "The Last Thing You Should Do" incluso nell'album del 1997 "Earthling" e "Quicksand", tratto da "Hunky Dory" del 1971.

Setlist:

Little Wonder

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (con Frank Black)

Fashion (con Frank Black)

Telling Lies

Hallo Spaceboy (con i Foo Fighters)

Seven Years in Tibet (con Dave Grohl)

The Man Who Sold the World

The Last Thing You Should Do (con Robert Smith)

Quicksand (con Robert Smith)

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

I’m Afraid of Americans (con i Sonic Youth)

Looking for Satellites

Under Pressure (cover dei Queen)

Heroes

Queen Bitch (con Lou Reed)

I’m Waiting for the Man (cover dei Velvet Underground) (con Lou Reed)

Dirty Blvd. (cover di Lou Reed) (con Lou Reed)

White Light/White Heat (cover dei Velvet Underground) (con Lou Reed)

Moonage Daydream

Encore:

Happy Birthday to You (cover di Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill) (interpretata da Gail Ann Dorsey)

All the Young Dudes (con Billy Corgan)

The Jean Genie (con Billy Corgan)

Space Oddity