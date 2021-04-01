Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 01/04/2021

Brit Awards 2021, ecco le nomination: occhi puntati su Dua Lipa

A poco più di un mese dalla cerimonia di consegna, in programma l'11 maggio, sono stati svelati i nomi dei candidati.
Brit Awards 2021, ecco le nomination: occhi puntati su Dua Lipa

Con tre nomination, quelle come "miglior artista donna", "miglior singolo britannico" e "miglior album", è Dua Lipa la favorita ai Brit Awards 2021, i premi musicali più ambiti nel Regno Unito. L'elenco completo delle nomination delle varie categorie è stato reso noto oggi. Bene anche Arlo Parks e Celeste, candidate anche loro come "miglior artista donna", "miglior esordiente" e "miglior album" (rispettivamente con "Collapsed in Sunbeams" e "Not your muse"). La cerimonia di consegna dei premi si terrà il prossimo 11 maggio e sarà condotta dal comico britannico Jack Whitehall. Ecco tutte le nomination, categoria per categoria:

Male solo artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud

Female solo artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware


Lianne La Havas

British single
220 Kid (feat GRACEY) - Don't Need Love
Aitch and AJ Tracey (feat Tay Keith) - Rain  
Dua Lipa - Physical
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Headie One (feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy) - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry (feat MNEK) - Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe (feat KSI) - Lighter
Regard and Raye - Secrets
S1MBA (feat DTG) - Rover
Young T and Bugsey (feat Headie One) - Don't Rush

British group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey  

Breakthrough artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey  

International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the Jewels

International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B


Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd

Mastercard album
Arlo Parks- Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure

