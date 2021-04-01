Brit Awards 2021, ecco le nomination: occhi puntati su Dua Lipa

Con tre nomination, quelle come "miglior artista donna", "miglior singolo britannico" e "miglior album", è Dua Lipa la favorita ai Brit Awards 2021, i premi musicali più ambiti nel Regno Unito. L'elenco completo delle nomination delle varie categorie è stato reso noto oggi. Bene anche Arlo Parks e Celeste, candidate anche loro come "miglior artista donna", "miglior esordiente" e "miglior album" (rispettivamente con "Collapsed in Sunbeams" e "Not your muse"). La cerimonia di consegna dei premi si terrà il prossimo 11 maggio e sarà condotta dal comico britannico Jack Whitehall. Ecco tutte le nomination, categoria per categoria:

Male solo artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud



Female solo artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware



Lianne La Havas



British single

220 Kid (feat GRACEY) - Don't Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey (feat Tay Keith) - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One (feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy) - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry (feat MNEK) - Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe (feat KSI) - Lighter

Regard and Raye - Secrets

S1MBA (feat DTG) - Rover

Young T and Bugsey (feat Headie One) - Don't Rush



British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey



Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels



International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B



Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift



International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd



Mastercard album

Arlo Parks- Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure