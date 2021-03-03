Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 03/03/2021

Van Morrison, in uscita il doppio album "Latest Record Project: Volume 1"

Il musicista irlandese presenta ventotto canzoni scritte nel periodo di lockdown.
Van Morrison, in uscita il doppio album &quot;Latest Record Project: Volume 1&quot;

L'instancabile e sempre indaffarato Van Morrison ha annunciato l'uscita, programmata per il 7 maggio, di un nuovo doppio album intitolato "Latest Record Project: Volume 1". Il disco è composto da ventotto canzoni scritte durante il periodo di lockdown e la sua pubblicazione è anticipata dalla title track, già disponibile all'ascolto.

Il disco è il quarantaduesimo della lunga carriera del 75enne musicista nato a Belfast e giunge a un anno e mezzo dalla sua ultima fatica, “Three Chords and the Truth” (leggi qui la recensione), pubblicata nell'autunno del 2019. Nel comunicato di presentazione di "Latest Record Project: Volume 1" viene riportato che "approfondisce il suo continuo amore per il blues, l'R & B, il jazz e il soul" e "dimostra che vive nel presente e rimane un artista di integrità e distinzione".

Dice sul nuovo disco Van Morrison: "Mi sto allontanando dalle stesse canzoni, dagli stessi album.

Questo ragazzo ha fatto cinqucento canzoni, forse di più. Perché continuare a promuovere le stesse dieci? Sto cercando di uscire dagli schemi.".

Tracklist:

Disc One

1. “Latest Record Project”
2. “Where Have All the Rebels Gone?”
3. “Psychoanalysts’ Ball”
4. “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”
5. “Tried to Do the Right Thing”
6. “The Long Con”
7. “Thank God for the Blues”
8. “Big Lie”
9. “A Few Bars Early”
10. “It Hurts Me Too”
11. “Only a Song”
12. “Diabolic Pressure”
13. “Deadbeat Saturday Night”
14. “Blue Funk”

Disc Two
1. “Double Agent”
2. “Double Bind”
3. “Love Should Come With A Warning”
4. “Breaking The Spell”
5. “Up County Down”
6. “Duper’s Delight”
7. “My Time After a While”
8. “He’s Not the Kingpin”
9.

“Mistaken Identity”.
10. “Stop Bitching, Do Something”
11. “Western Man”
12. “They Own the Media”
13. “Why Are You on Facebook?”
14. “Jealousy”

