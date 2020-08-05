Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Pop/Rock
News - Pop/Rock - 05/08/2020

New Order: esce una nuova edizione di “Power, Corruption & Lies”

La band inglese pubblica una versione rimasterizzata del loro secondo album del 1983.

New Order: esce una nuova edizione di &ldquo;Power, Corruption &amp; Lies&rdquo;

I New Order annunciano, per il prossimo 2 ottobre, l’uscita di una nuova edizione di “Power, Corruption & Lies, album in studio pubblicato nel 1983. La raccolta, che comprende un LP, due CD, due DVD e un libro, vede l’album rimasterizzato per la prima volta dai master analogici originali su LP e CD. Il CD extra contiene sessioni di scrittura inedite dei New Order nelle sale prove di Manchester e la John Peel Session del 1982 per la BBC. I DVD mostrano invece i New Order live nel 1982 e 1983 all’Hacienda e a Kilkenny, il documentario del 1984 'Play at Home' per Channel 4 e altre speciali performance live e televisive. Infine, uno splendido libro di 48 pagine con copertina rigida di foto rare e testi originali riuniti da Warren Jackson completa l’edizione limitata del box disegnato da Peter Saville.

Il box set sarà accompagnato da 4 uscite individuali dei singoli 12’’ del 1983/1984 non comparsi nell’LP originale, iniziando con il 12’’ più venduto di tutti i tempi, “Blue Monday”, e seguendo con “Confusion”, “Thieves Like Us” e “Murder”. “Power, Corruption & Lies” venne registrato nel 1982 presso i Britannia Row Studios ad Islington e prodotto dai New Order.

Caricamento video in corso Link

Power, Corruption & Lies

  1. We All Stand

  2. The Village

  3. 5 8 6

  4. Your Silent Face

  5. Ultraviolence

  6. Ecstacy

  7. Leave Me Alone

Power Corruption & Lies - Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

  1. Age Of Consent 

  2. The Village 

  3. 5 8 6 

  4. Your Silent Face

  5. Ecstacy

  6. Leave Me Alone

John Peel Session

  1. Turn The Heater On

  2. We All Stand

  3. Too Late

  4. 5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

  1. Too Late (instrumental rough mix)

New York Session Outtake

  1. Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1)

Writing Session Recordings

  1. Thieves Like Us 

  2. Murder

  3. Blue Monday 

  4. Blue Monday 

Album Session Recordings

  1. Blue Monday Instrumental outtake

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything's Gone Green

Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983 

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything's Gone Green

Ceremony

Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

Blue Monday 

Countdown - 1983

Confusion

Switch - 1983

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Your Silent Face

5 8 6

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

Love Will Tear Us Apart

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Ultraviolence

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

The Village

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Blue Monday

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

Confusion

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983 

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything's Gone Green

Recorded on 20th July, 1983

SINGLES (2020 remaster)

Blue Monday

Side 1   Blue Monday

Side 2   The Beach

Confusion 

Side 1  Confusion

Confused Beats

Side 2  Confusion Instrumental

Confusion (Rough Mix)

Thieves Like Us 

Side 1   Thieves Like Us

Side 2   Lonesome Tonight

Murder 

Side 1 Murder

Side 2   Thieves Like Us Instrumental

Dall'archivio di Rockol - L'omaggio ai Joy Division al Lucca Summer Festival
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Bernard Sumner Gillian Gilbert New Order Stephen Morris
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
NEW ORDER " BROTHERHOOD " LP NUOVO STAMPA ITALIANA 1986 (BASE RECORD)
19.90 EUR
Acquistalo su

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.