New Order: esce una nuova edizione di “Power, Corruption & Lies”
La band inglese pubblica una versione rimasterizzata del loro secondo album del 1983.
I New Order annunciano, per il prossimo 2 ottobre, l’uscita di una nuova edizione di “Power, Corruption & Lies”, album in studio pubblicato nel 1983. La raccolta, che comprende un LP, due CD, due DVD e un libro, vede l’album rimasterizzato per la prima volta dai master analogici originali su LP e CD. Il CD extra contiene sessioni di scrittura inedite dei New Order nelle sale prove di Manchester e la John Peel Session del 1982 per la BBC. I DVD mostrano invece i New Order live nel 1982 e 1983 all’Hacienda e a Kilkenny, il documentario del 1984 'Play at Home' per Channel 4 e altre speciali performance live e televisive. Infine, uno splendido libro di 48 pagine con copertina rigida di foto rare e testi originali riuniti da Warren Jackson completa l’edizione limitata del box disegnato da Peter Saville.
Il box set sarà accompagnato da 4 uscite individuali dei singoli 12’’ del 1983/1984 non comparsi nell’LP originale, iniziando con il 12’’ più venduto di tutti i tempi, “Blue Monday”, e seguendo con “Confusion”, “Thieves Like Us” e “Murder”. “Power, Corruption & Lies” venne registrato nel 1982 presso i Britannia Row Studios ad Islington e prodotto dai New Order.
Power, Corruption & Lies
-
We All Stand
-
The Village
-
5 8 6
-
Your Silent Face
-
Ultraviolence
-
Ecstacy
-
Leave Me Alone
Power Corruption & Lies - Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
-
Age Of Consent
-
The Village
-
5 8 6
-
Your Silent Face
-
Ecstacy
-
Leave Me Alone
John Peel Session
-
Turn The Heater On
-
We All Stand
-
Too Late
-
5 8 6
John Peel Session Outtake
-
Too Late (instrumental rough mix)
New York Session Outtake
-
Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1)
Writing Session Recordings
-
Thieves Like Us
-
Murder
-
Blue Monday
-
Blue Monday
Album Session Recordings
-
Blue Monday Instrumental outtake
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982
In A Lonely Place
Ultraviolence
Denial
The Village
We All Stand
Senses
Chosen Time
5 8 6
Temptation
Everything's Gone Green
Recorded on 26th June, 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Denial
The Village
Temptation
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
Everything's Gone Green
Ceremony
Recorded on 24th April, 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
Blue Monday
Countdown - 1983
Confusion
Switch - 1983
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Extras
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Your Silent Face
5 8 6
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
Love Will Tear Us Apart
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Ultraviolence
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
The Village
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Blue Monday
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
Confusion
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Blue Monday
Age Of Consent
Lonesome Tonight
Your Silent Face
Leave Me Alone
5 8 6
Denial
Confusion
Temptation
Thieves Like Us
In A Lonely Place
Everything's Gone Green
Recorded on 20th July, 1983
SINGLES (2020 remaster)
Blue Monday
Side 1 Blue Monday
Side 2 The Beach
Confusion
Side 1 Confusion
Confused Beats
Side 2 Confusion Instrumental
Confusion (Rough Mix)
Thieves Like Us
Side 1 Thieves Like Us
Side 2 Lonesome Tonight
Murder
Side 1 Murder
Side 2 Thieves Like Us Instrumental