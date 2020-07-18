Big Sean ricorda l'ex fidanzata Naya Rivera
"Se un'eroina", scrive il rapper
Big Sean ha ricordato l'ex fidanzata Naya Rivera, scomparsa nel Lago Piru, in California, l'8 luglio. A 5 giorni dal ritrovamento del cadavere il rapper - fidanzato con l'ex-attrice di "Glee" dal 2013 al 2014, ha scritto un toccante post su Instagram.
Questo il ricordo:
Riposa in pace Naya, Dio benedica la tua anima!
Grazie per averci benedetto tutti con il tuo talento e presenza. sei un'eroina!
Non solo per il modo in cui hai salvato tuo figlio, anche per le barriere che hai abbattuto: grazie a te per tante persone si possono sentre sentire sicure di se stesse e orgogliose.
Ringrazio per tutto ciò che è accaduto tra di noi, per avermi reso più saggio e una persona migliore. Sono ancora in lutto e sotto shock, non riesco a credere che sia reale.
Sto pregando per te e la tua famiglia e so che stai sorvegliando e proteggendoli.
Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾
