News - Pop/Rock - 18/07/2020

Big Sean ricorda l'ex fidanzata Naya Rivera

"Se un'eroina", scrive il rapper

Big Sean ricorda l&#039;ex fidanzata Naya Rivera
Credits: Gage Skidmore

Big Sean ha ricordato l'ex fidanzata Naya Rivera, scomparsa nel  Lago Piru, in California, l'8 luglio. A 5 giorni dal ritrovamento del cadavere il rapper - fidanzato con l'ex-attrice di "Glee" dal 2013 al 2014, ha scritto un toccante post su Instagram.

Questo il ricordo:

Riposa in pace Naya, Dio benedica la tua anima!
Grazie per averci benedetto tutti con il tuo talento e presenza. sei un'eroina!
Non solo per il modo in cui hai salvato tuo figlio, anche per le barriere che hai abbattuto: grazie a te per tante persone si possono sentre sentire sicure di se stesse e orgogliose.
Ringrazio per tutto ciò che è accaduto tra di noi, per avermi reso più saggio e una persona migliore. Sono ancora in lutto e sotto shock, non riesco a credere che sia reale.

Sto pregando per te e la tua famiglia e so che stai sorvegliando e proteggendoli.

Big Sean Naya Rivera
