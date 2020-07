Francesca Michielin nel cast dell'evento virtuale organizzato dalla figlia di Paul McCartney

View this post on Instagram

Rock out at #Stellafest, a four-day digital festival featuring a global lineup of singers and other artists – coming together to stop violence against women! Experience daily performances on our Instagram Main Stage and bid in our @Mastercard charity auction in support of @NNEDV, including prizes from #StellaMcCartney, @AliciaKeys, @Kelis and more. Launching tomorrow at Priceless.com/Stellafest.⁣ ⁣ Plus, catch exclusive performances on our TikTok (@StellaMcCartney) – with more special guests announced daily!⁣ ⁣ #Stellavision #StellaCommUnity #TikTok