Willie Nelson e Paul Simon annunciano un evento benefico in streaming
‘A night for Austin’ sarà caratterizzato dalla partecipazione di, tra gli altri, Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt e Gary Clark Jr.
La leggenda della musica country Willie Nelson e Paul Simon hanno annunciato un concerto in streaming per supportare la città di Austin, Texas. L’evento “A night for Austin”, che sarà possibile seguire sul sito ANightForAustin.com, prenderà il via il prossimo 10 giugno alle 20 (fuso orario Central Time) - quando in Italia saranno le 3 di notte dell’11 giugno. Come si apprende dall’annuncio pubblicato sui social, iI proventi dello spettacolo saranno devoluti a favore del fondo istituito da Austin Community Foundation, per supportare le persone e le imprese locali più bisognose.
View this post on Instagram
The teams behind A Night For Austin stand firmly against all forms of racism and hate, and wish to emphasize their full acknowledgment and sincere heartbreak over the current upheaval in our country, and across the world. Cities and towns across our country have suffered devastating financial losses due to the global pandemic, Austin being one of many. With the events of the past week weighing heavy on our hearts, we feel compelled as a music community to continue to help and support those in need and bring people together in an effort to rebuild. Several weeks ago we were brought together by @paulsimonofficial @ediebrickellofficial and @willienelsonofficial to assemble an event focused on supporting Austin, Texas as a whole. A Night For Austin is a music benefit supporting the Austin Community Foundation fund which is focused on Austin’s businesses and individuals in need of necessary aid. 100% of the proceeds from the program will go toward @atxcommunityfdn and the fund’s beneficiaries @musicares, @redriverculturaldistrict, @sixsquareatx, @HAAM, @ctxfoodbank, @southernsmoketx, and @peoplefund Please join us in support of our beloved Austin on June 10 for a live streaming event honoring the people and places keeping the Live Music Capital alive by supporting artists who count. Now it’s our turn to help them. Donate at anightforaustin.com/donate or via our bio. See you there.
A post shared by Luck Reunion (@luckreunion) on
Il concerto sarà caratterizzato dalle performance di Willie Nelson e Paul Simon e conterà della partecipazione di diversi artisti come - tra gli altri - Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt, Edie Brickell, Gary Clark Jr., Boz Scaggs, James Taylor, Lyle Lovett e Terry Allen. All’evento interverranno anche gli attori Owen Wilson, Ethan Hawke e Renée Zellweger.
Lo scorso 11 aprile Willie Nelson, gli altri fondatori dello show benefico Farm Aid - John Mellencamp e Neil Young - e Dave Matthews si sono esibiti, direttamente dalle loro abitazioni, per l’evento “At home with Farm Aid”, da loro organizzato per aiutare le famiglie degli agricoltori e allevatori statunitensi in questo periodo difficile, a causa della diffusione del Coronavirus.