Grandi concerti da guardare sul Web: Blondie e altri 73
Il concerto che proponiamo oggi è quello tenuto dalla band capitanata da Debbie Harry ad Asbury Park nel 1979.
In attesa che riprendano i concerti dal vivo nei locali, nelle arene e negli stadi, rivediamo grandi concerti del passato.
Oggi vi proponiamo il live dei Blondie alla Convention Hall di Asbury Park (New Jersey) il 7 luglio 1979.
Setlist:
Dreaming
One Way or Another
Hanging on the Telephone (cover dei Nerves)
Look Good in Blue
Youth Nabbed as Sniper
Pretty Baby
Slow Motion
Sunday Girl
In the Flesh
Man Overboard
Heart of Glass
11:59
Rip Her to Shreds
In the Sun
X Offender
I'm on E
Kung Fu Girls
Ma potete anche scegliere fra questi altri 73 (in ordine alfabetico):
AC/DC live a Monaco, Germania, 2001
Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, live a Firenze, 1981
Beatles, live allo Shea Stadium, New York, 1965
Black Keys, Eurockéennes Festival di Belfort, Francia, 2014
Edoardo Bennato, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 11 aprile 1979
Black Sabbath, live al Download Festival, Donington, UK, 2005
Blink-182, live all'Epicenter Festival, 2010
Björk, live al National Theatre, Reykjavík, 1999
Blur, live al Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1998
David Bowie, live a Berlino, 2002
Jeff Buckley, Top Live / Velvet Session, Parigi, 1995
Nick Cave, 'Live at Paradiso', Amsterdam, 1992
Greta Van Fleet, live all'ACL Music Festival nel 2018.
Eric Clapton live a Hyde Park, Londra, 1996
Ed Sheeran, live al BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, nel 2018
Coldplay, live a Glastonbury, 2011
Clash al Capitol Theatre di Passaic, New Jersey, 1980
Cramps, live al Napa State Hospital, California, 13/06/1978
Cure, live a Glastonbury, UK, 2019
Lucio Dalla, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 dicembre 1978
Pino Daniele, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 26-3-1983
Depeche Mode, live al Rock am Ring, Nurbungring, Germania, 2006
Foo Fighters, live al Big Day Out, Sydney, 2000
Peter Gabriel, 'Secret World Live', Modena, 1993
Genesis, live agli Shepperton Studios, UK: 30/31-10-1973
Genesis live a Roma, Circo Massimo, 2007
Iggy Pop, live al Montreux Jazz Festival, nel 2018.
King Crimson live al Kouseinenkin Kaikan di Tokyo nel 2003
David Gilmour, 'Remember That Night, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 2006
Francesco Guccini, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 gennaio 1982 -
Guns N' Roses, 'Live at The Ritz’, New York, 1988
Iron Maiden, live al Rock in Rio, Rio de Janeiro, 2019
Jethro Tull, live al Tanglewood, Massachusetts, 7/07/1970
Janis Joplin, live a Stoccolma, 1969
Led Zeppelin, live al Teen Club, Copenhagen, 17-03-1971
Linkin Park, live al Rock Werchter, Belgio, 2017
Paul McCartney, live al Tokyo Dome, 2013
Motorhead, live al Wacken Open Air, Germania, 2006
Muse, live allo Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 2013
New Order, live alla O2 Academy di Glasgow, 2006
Nirvana, live ad Amsterdam, 1991
Oasis, live all'Earls Court, Londra, 1995
Pearl Jam, live al Lollapalooza Brasil, San Paolo, 2018
Pink Floyd, 'Delicate Sound of Thunder', New York e Versailles, 1998
Pixies live alla Brixton Academy di Londra nel 1991.
Placebo, live allo Sziget Festival, Budapest, 2014
Police, live alla Hamburg Markthalle di Amburgo, 11/01/1980
PFM, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 25-11-1980
Queen, 'Live at Wembley', Londra, 1986
Radiohead, live al Lollapalooza di Chicago, 2016
Rage Against the Machine, live a Woodstock, 1999
Rammstein, live a Berlino, 1996
Ramones live al Rainbow Theatre di Londra nel 1977
Red Hot Chili Peppers, live allo Slane Castle, Irlanda, 2003
Lou Reed, live al Bataclan, Parigi, 26 maggio 1974
Rolling Stones, live a Parigi nel 1976.
Sex Pistols, live al Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, 1978
Patti Smith live al Doctor Music Festival, Spagna, nel 1996
Santana, live a Montreaux, nel 2015
Soundgarden, live all'Hard Rock Calling di Hyde Park, Londra, 2012
Bruce Springsteen, live al Capitol Theatre, New Jersey, 1978
Strokes live al Lollapalooza Cile, nel 2017
Talking Heads, live a Roma, 1980
U2, 'Zoo TV: Live from Sydney', 1993
Velvet Underground, 'Live MCMXCIII', Parigi, 1993
Roger Waters, 'In the Flesh – Live', Portland, USA, 2000
White Stripes, live al festival di Glastonbury, UK, 2005
Who live al Festival dell'isola di Wight, nel 1970
Tom Waits, Teatro Ariston di Sanremo, Premio Tenco 1986
Neil Young, Bridge School Benefit, Mountain View, California, 199