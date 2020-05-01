Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 01/05/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 1 maggio 2020

Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali

L'ELENCO DI TUTTI I DISCHI SU VINILE CHE ESCONO OGGI - DALLA A ALLA Z - E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 1 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
Alesana – Try This With Your Eyes Closed
[Tragic Hero Records]
Alligator Wine – Demons Of The Mind
[Century Media Int’l]
Amyl And The Sniffers – Live At The Croxton
[Ato Records]
Art Farmer – Live At The Half-Note
[Speakers Corner]
Average White Band – Warmer Communications
[Demon Records Uk]
Axel Boman – Eyes Of My Mind
[Studio Barnhus]
Bell Towers – Want You
[Public Possession]
Black Rainbows – Cosmic Ritual Supertrip
[Heavy Psych Sounds]
Blended Brew – Shove It Down
[Target Group / Spv]
Boa – Outer Gateways
[Styles Upon Styles]
Boston Manor – Glue
[Pure Noise Records]
Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven
[Plank]
Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open
[Matador Records]
Caravan Palace – Caravan Palace
[Wlab]
Caravan Palace – Robot
[Wlab]
Caravan Palace – Panic
[Wlab]
Cesar Vidal – Cesar Vidal
[Busy Bee]
Charlie Haden – The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson
[Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Charlie Parker – The Magnificent Charlie Parker
[Verve]
Chicano Batman – Invisible People
[Ato Records]
Chillamundo – Paper Airplane
[Singing Hearts Arts]
City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra – Music From The Films Of James Bond
[Diggers Factory]
Colours That Rise – Grey Doubt
[Rhythm Section Int’l]
Darrell Scott – Darrell Scott Sings The Blues Of Hank Williams
[Darrell Scott]
David Soul – Gold
[Demon Records Uk]
Devon Williams – Tear In The Fabric
[Slumberland Records]
Dinky – I Am Away
[Horisontal Mambo]
Dissection – Somberlain
[Black Lodge Records]
Dma’s – Glow
[Infectious Import]
Don Dietrich – Option
[Feeding Tube]
Drowns – Under Tension
[Pirates Press Record]
Dubheart – From The Vaults Of Ariwa
[Ariwa Sounds]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE L'ELENCO COMPLETO SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

DeAgostiniVinyl.com novità vinile
