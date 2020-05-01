Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 1 maggio 2020
Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali
Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.
Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 1 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…
2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
Alesana – Try This With Your Eyes Closed
[Tragic Hero Records]
Alligator Wine – Demons Of The Mind
[Century Media Int’l]
Amyl And The Sniffers – Live At The Croxton
[Ato Records]
Art Farmer – Live At The Half-Note
[Speakers Corner]
Average White Band – Warmer Communications
[Demon Records Uk]
Axel Boman – Eyes Of My Mind
[Studio Barnhus]
Bell Towers – Want You
[Public Possession]
Black Rainbows – Cosmic Ritual Supertrip
[Heavy Psych Sounds]
Blended Brew – Shove It Down
[Target Group / Spv]
Boa – Outer Gateways
[Styles Upon Styles]
Boston Manor – Glue
[Pure Noise Records]
Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven
[Plank]
Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open
[Matador Records]
Caravan Palace – Caravan Palace
[Wlab]
Caravan Palace – Robot
[Wlab]
Caravan Palace – Panic
[Wlab]
Cesar Vidal – Cesar Vidal
[Busy Bee]
Charlie Haden – The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson
[Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Charlie Parker – The Magnificent Charlie Parker
[Verve]
Chicano Batman – Invisible People
[Ato Records]
Chillamundo – Paper Airplane
[Singing Hearts Arts]
City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra – Music From The Films Of James Bond
[Diggers Factory]
Colours That Rise – Grey Doubt
[Rhythm Section Int’l]
Darrell Scott – Darrell Scott Sings The Blues Of Hank Williams
[Darrell Scott]
David Soul – Gold
[Demon Records Uk]
Devon Williams – Tear In The Fabric
[Slumberland Records]
Dinky – I Am Away
[Horisontal Mambo]
Dissection – Somberlain
[Black Lodge Records]
Dma’s – Glow
[Infectious Import]
Don Dietrich – Option
[Feeding Tube]
Drowns – Under Tension
[Pirates Press Record]
Dubheart – From The Vaults Of Ariwa
[Ariwa Sounds]