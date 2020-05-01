Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 1 maggio 2020

L'ELENCO DI TUTTI I DISCHI SU VINILE CHE ESCONO OGGI - DALLA A ALLA Z - E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 1 maggio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

Alesana – Try This With Your Eyes Closed

[Tragic Hero Records]

Alligator Wine – Demons Of The Mind

[Century Media Int’l]

Amyl And The Sniffers – Live At The Croxton

[Ato Records]

Art Farmer – Live At The Half-Note

[Speakers Corner]

Average White Band – Warmer Communications

[Demon Records Uk]

Axel Boman – Eyes Of My Mind

[Studio Barnhus]

Bell Towers – Want You

[Public Possession]

Black Rainbows – Cosmic Ritual Supertrip

[Heavy Psych Sounds]

Blended Brew – Shove It Down

[Target Group / Spv]

Boa – Outer Gateways

[Styles Upon Styles]

Boston Manor – Glue

[Pure Noise Records]

Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven

[Plank]

Car Seat Headrest – Making A Door Less Open

[Matador Records]

Caravan Palace – Caravan Palace

[Wlab]

Caravan Palace – Robot

[Wlab]

Caravan Palace – Panic

[Wlab]

Cesar Vidal – Cesar Vidal

[Busy Bee]

Charlie Haden – The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson

[Universal Play 33 1 / ]

Charlie Parker – The Magnificent Charlie Parker

[Verve]

Chicano Batman – Invisible People

[Ato Records]

Chillamundo – Paper Airplane

[Singing Hearts Arts]

City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra – Music From The Films Of James Bond

[Diggers Factory]

Colours That Rise – Grey Doubt

[Rhythm Section Int’l]

Darrell Scott – Darrell Scott Sings The Blues Of Hank Williams

[Darrell Scott]

David Soul – Gold

[Demon Records Uk]

Devon Williams – Tear In The Fabric

[Slumberland Records]

Dinky – I Am Away

[Horisontal Mambo]

Dissection – Somberlain

[Black Lodge Records]

Dma’s – Glow

[Infectious Import]

Don Dietrich – Option

[Feeding Tube]

Drowns – Under Tension

[Pirates Press Record]

Dubheart – From The Vaults Of Ariwa

[Ariwa Sounds]

