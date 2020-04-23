I Rolling Stones raccontano la nuova canzone (nel testo si parla di lockdown). Video

Nel testo di "Living in a ghost town", la nuova canzone dei Rolling Stones, pubblicata a sorpresa oggi, che sembra raccontare alla perfezione il momento che il mondo intero sta vivendo: "Life was so beautiful / then we all got locked down", "La vita era così bella / poi siamo stati rinchiusi", canta Mick Jagger (il testo completo lo trovate in fondo). Un reale riferimento al coronavirus? Così sembra, anche se gli Stones - raccontando come è nata "Living in a ghost town" e perché hanno deciso di pubblicarla proprio ora - fanno sapere che anche se sembra essere stata scritta sul momento per il momento, la nuova canzone risale in realtà all'anno scorso.

Keith Richards commenta:

"Più di un anno fa a Los Angeles avevamo pensato di tenere questo brano per un nuovo album, poi è scoppiato il casino e insieme a Mick abbiamo deciso che questa canzone doveva essere lavorata adesso e così eccola qui".

Aggiunge Jagger:

"Gli Stones erano in studio a registrare del nuovo materiale prima del lockdown e c'era una canzone che pensavamo avrebbe risuonato attraverso i tempi che ora stiamo vivendo. Ci abbiamo lavorato in isolamento", la versione di Mick Jagger.

"Mi è piaciuto lavorare su questa traccia. Penso rispecchi l'umore del momento e spero che le persone che l'ascoltano siano d'accordo".

"Grazie mille per tutti i messaggi di queste ultime settimane, per noi è importante che vi piaccia la musica. Abbiamo un brano nuovo di zecca per voi, speriamo vi piaccia. Ha una melodia struggente".

Intanto è arrivato su YouTube anche il videoclip della canzone:

"Living in a ghost town" è la prima nuova canzone dei Rolling Stones in otto anni.

Ecco il testo completo di "Living in a ghost town", su AZ Lyrics:



I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town



You can look for me

But I can't be found

You can search for me

I had to go underground

Life was so beautiful

Then we all got locked down

Feel a like ghost

Living in a ghost town



Once this place was humming

And the air was full of drumming

The sound of cymbals crashing

Glasses were all smashing

Trumpets were all screaming

Saxophones were blaring

Nobody was caring if it's day or night



I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

I'm going nowhere

Shut up all alone



So much time to lose

Just staring at my phone



Every night I am dreaming

That you'll come and creep in my bed

Please let this be over

Not stuck in a world without end



Preachers were all preaching

Charities beseeching

Politicians dealing

Thieves were happy stealing

Widows were all weeping

There's no beds for us to sleep in

Always had the feeling

It will all come tumbling down



I'm a ghost

Living in a ghost town

You can look for me

But I can't be found



We're all living in a ghost town

Living in a ghost town

We were so beautiful

I was your man about town

Living in this ghost town

Ain't having any fun

If I want a party

It's a party of one