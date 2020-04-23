Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 23/04/2020

I Rolling Stones raccontano la nuova canzone (nel testo si parla di lockdown). Video

"La vita era così bella, poi siamo stati rinchiusi", canta Mick Jagger. E su YouTube arriva il videoclip ufficiale.

Nel testo di "Living in a ghost town", la nuova canzone dei Rolling Stones, pubblicata a sorpresa oggi, che sembra raccontare alla perfezione il momento che il mondo intero sta vivendo: "Life was so beautiful / then we all got locked down", "La vita era così bella / poi siamo stati rinchiusi", canta Mick Jagger (il testo completo lo trovate in fondo). Un reale riferimento al coronavirus? Così sembra, anche se gli Stones - raccontando come è nata "Living in a ghost town" e perché hanno deciso di pubblicarla proprio ora - fanno sapere che anche se sembra essere stata scritta sul momento per il momento, la nuova canzone risale in realtà all'anno scorso.

Keith Richards commenta:

"Più di un anno fa a Los Angeles avevamo pensato di tenere questo brano per un nuovo album, poi è scoppiato il casino e insieme a Mick abbiamo deciso che questa canzone doveva essere lavorata adesso e così eccola qui".

Aggiunge Jagger:

"Gli Stones erano in studio a registrare del nuovo materiale prima del lockdown e c'era una canzone che pensavamo avrebbe risuonato attraverso i tempi che ora stiamo vivendo. Ci abbiamo lavorato in isolamento", la versione di Mick Jagger.

Charlie Watts, invece, dice:

"Mi è piaciuto lavorare su questa traccia. Penso rispecchi l'umore del momento e spero che le persone che l'ascoltano siano d'accordo".

E Ronnie Wood:

"Grazie mille per tutti i messaggi di queste ultime settimane, per noi è importante che vi piaccia la musica. Abbiamo un brano nuovo di zecca per voi, speriamo vi piaccia. Ha una melodia struggente".

Intanto è arrivato su YouTube anche il videoclip della canzone:

Caricamento video in corso Link
"Living in a ghost town" è la prima nuova canzone dei Rolling Stones in otto anni.

Ecco il testo completo di "Living in a ghost town", su AZ Lyrics:

I'm a ghost
Living in a ghost town
I'm a ghost
Living in a ghost town

You can look for me
But I can't be found
You can search for me
I had to go underground
Life was so beautiful
Then we all got locked down
Feel a like ghost
Living in a ghost town

Once this place was humming
And the air was full of drumming
The sound of cymbals crashing
Glasses were all smashing
Trumpets were all screaming
Saxophones were blaring
Nobody was caring if it's day or night

I'm a ghost
Living in a ghost town
I'm going nowhere
Shut up all alone

So much time to lose
Just staring at my phone

Every night I am dreaming
That you'll come and creep in my bed
Please let this be over
Not stuck in a world without end

Preachers were all preaching
Charities beseeching
Politicians dealing
Thieves were happy stealing
Widows were all weeping
There's no beds for us to sleep in
Always had the feeling
It will all come tumbling down

I'm a ghost
Living in a ghost town
You can look for me
But I can't be found

We're all living in a ghost town
Living in a ghost town
We were so beautiful
I was your man about town
Living in this ghost town
Ain't having any fun
If I want a party
It's a party of one

La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
