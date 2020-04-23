I Rolling Stones raccontano la nuova canzone (nel testo si parla di lockdown). Video
"La vita era così bella, poi siamo stati rinchiusi", canta Mick Jagger. E su YouTube arriva il videoclip ufficiale.
Nel testo di "Living in a ghost town", la nuova canzone dei Rolling Stones, pubblicata a sorpresa oggi, che sembra raccontare alla perfezione il momento che il mondo intero sta vivendo: "Life was so beautiful / then we all got locked down", "La vita era così bella / poi siamo stati rinchiusi", canta Mick Jagger (il testo completo lo trovate in fondo). Un reale riferimento al coronavirus? Così sembra, anche se gli Stones - raccontando come è nata "Living in a ghost town" e perché hanno deciso di pubblicarla proprio ora - fanno sapere che anche se sembra essere stata scritta sul momento per il momento, la nuova canzone risale in realtà all'anno scorso.
Keith Richards commenta:
"Più di un anno fa a Los Angeles avevamo pensato di tenere questo brano per un nuovo album, poi è scoppiato il casino e insieme a Mick abbiamo deciso che questa canzone doveva essere lavorata adesso e così eccola qui".
Aggiunge Jagger:
"Gli Stones erano in studio a registrare del nuovo materiale prima del lockdown e c'era una canzone che pensavamo avrebbe risuonato attraverso i tempi che ora stiamo vivendo. Ci abbiamo lavorato in isolamento", la versione di Mick Jagger.
"Mi è piaciuto lavorare su questa traccia. Penso rispecchi l'umore del momento e spero che le persone che l'ascoltano siano d'accordo".
E Ronnie Wood:
"Grazie mille per tutti i messaggi di queste ultime settimane, per noi è importante che vi piaccia la musica. Abbiamo un brano nuovo di zecca per voi, speriamo vi piaccia. Ha una melodia struggente".
Intanto è arrivato su YouTube anche il videoclip della canzone:
Ecco il testo completo di "Living in a ghost town", su AZ Lyrics:
