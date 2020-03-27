Coronavirus, Roger Waters: posticipato il 'This Is Not a Drill Tour’
La tournée dell’ex Pink Floyd, in programma in Nord America, slitta al 2021 a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus.
L’ex Pink Floyd ha annunciato che il “This Is Not a Drill Tour” - che avrebbe visto Roger Waters andare in scena in diverse città del Nord Europa tra luglio e ottobre 2020 - è posticipato al prossimo anno a causa dell'emergenza sanitaria da Covid-19. Waters tornerà a portare la musica dei Pink Floyd e quella del suo repertorio solista in tour nel 2021. Maggiori informazioni saranno annunciate in seguito.
“La cattiva notizia è: sono costretto a rimandare il mio tour ’This Is Not a Drill’ all'anno prossimo”, ha scritto il già bassista e compositore del gruppo di “The wall” sui social e ha aggiunto: “Peccato, ma se serve a salvare una vita, ne vale la pena.”
View this post on Instagram
A note from Roger: THE BAD NEWS: I’ve had to postpone my THIS IS NOT A DRILL tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it. THE GOOD NEWS!!!! A federal Judge in Washington DC ruled on March 25, 2020 that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an E.I.S (Environmental Impact Statement). This is a huge victory for the STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBES. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!! Love R. Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information. Please visit rogerwaters.com for more information.
A post shared by Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) on
La tournée di Waters, che avrebbe attraversato 31 città nordamericane, avrebbe preso il via il prossimo 8 luglio da Pittsburgh e si sarebbe conclusa il 3 ottobre a Dallas.