Coronavirus, Roger Waters: posticipato il 'This Is Not a Drill Tour’

A note from Roger: THE BAD NEWS: I’ve had to postpone my THIS IS NOT A DRILL tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it. THE GOOD NEWS!!!! A federal Judge in Washington DC ruled on March 25, 2020 that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an E.I.S (Environmental Impact Statement). This is a huge victory for the STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBES. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!! Love R. Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information. Please visit rogerwaters.com for more information.