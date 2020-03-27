Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 27/03/2020

Coronavirus, Roger Waters: posticipato il 'This Is Not a Drill Tour’

La tournée dell’ex Pink Floyd, in programma in Nord America, slitta al 2021 a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus.

Coronavirus, Roger Waters: posticipato il &#039;This Is Not a Drill Tour&rsquo;

L’ex Pink Floyd ha annunciato che il “This Is Not a Drill Tour” - che avrebbe visto Roger Waters andare in scena in diverse città del Nord Europa tra luglio e ottobre 2020 - è posticipato al prossimo anno a causa dell'emergenza sanitaria da Covid-19. Waters tornerà a portare la musica dei Pink Floyd e quella del suo repertorio solista in tour nel 2021. Maggiori informazioni saranno annunciate in seguito.

“La cattiva notizia è: sono costretto a rimandare il mio tour ’This Is Not a Drill’ all'anno prossimo”, ha scritto il già bassista e compositore del gruppo di “The wall” sui social e ha aggiunto: “Peccato, ma se serve a salvare una vita, ne vale la pena.”

La tournée di Waters, che avrebbe attraversato 31 città nordamericane, avrebbe preso il via il prossimo 8 luglio da Pittsburgh e si sarebbe conclusa il 3 ottobre a Dallas.

Concerti Coronavirus Pink Floyd Roger Waters
