Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 24 gennaio 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 24 gennaio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

13 Crowes – Solway Star [Homebound Records]

16-17 – Phantom Limb [Trost]

A Girl Called Eddy – Been Around [Elefant Spain]

Abyssal Vacuum – Mmxvii – Mmxviii [Vendetta Records]

Acda En De Munnik – Hier Zijn [Music On Vinyl]

Ajj – Good Luck Everybody [Specialist Subject]

Akhlys – The Dreaming I [Debemur Morti Productions]

Akiko Yano – Gohan Ga Dekitayo [Wewantsounds]

Al Sunny – Planets [Favorite Recordings]

Alice Through The Looking Glass 1982 / O.s.t. – Alice Through The Looking Glass [Shukai]

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – X: The Godless Void & Other Stories [Inside Out Germany]

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline [Anti]

Annelyse Gelman / Jason Grier – About Repulsion [Fonograf Editions]

Annihilator – Ballistic, Sadistic [Neverland Music Inc.]

Anti-Flag – 20/20 Vision Clear [Decca Uk]

Antonino Riccardo Luciani – Agonia Della Civilta [Intervallo]

Antonio Carlos Jobim – Wave [Cti]

Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction [Ba Da Bing]

Arandel – Inbach [Infine]

Archgoat – The Light-Devouring Darkness [Debemur Morti Productions]

Aril Brikha – Dance Of A Trillion Stars [Mule Musiq]

Arthur Lee – Vindicator [A&M]

Beat Circus – These Wicked Things [Innova Records]

Bell Towers – Juicy Blend [Cascine]

Big Star – #1 Record [Craft Recordings]

Big Star – Radio City [Craft Recordings]

Bill Evans – Waltz For Debby [Jazz Wax Records]

Bill Whelan – Riverdance 25Th Anniversary: Music From The Show [Decca Gold]

Billie Holiday – Very Best Of [Not Now Uk]

Black Lips – Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart [Fire Records]

Blue Oyster Cult – Cult Classic [Frontiers Music Srl]

Blue Oyster Cult – Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 [Frontiers Music Srl]

