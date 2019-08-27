MTV Video Music Awards 2019: l'elenco di tutti i vincitori
La premiazione si è svolta nella notte. Bene Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift, che avevano fatto incetta di nomination
Nella notte fra il 26 e il 27 agosto si è svolta la cerimonia per l'assegnazione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019. L'evento ha avuto luogo per la prima volta in New Jersey, presso il Prudential Center di Newark, con Sebastian Maniscalco in veste di maestro di cerimonie.
La parte del leone, a livello di nomination, l'avevano fatta Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift. Ed entrambe si portano a casa due premi prestigiosi: la prima quello da artista dell'anno, la seconda quello per il video dell'anno.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per ogni categoria:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money”
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
BEST LATIN
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish
BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
BEST GROUP:
BTS
BEST POWER ANTHEMS:
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”
SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:
Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"