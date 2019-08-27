MTV Video Music Awards 2019: l'elenco di tutti i vincitori

Nella notte fra il 26 e il 27 agosto si è svolta la cerimonia per l'assegnazione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019. L'evento ha avuto luogo per la prima volta in New Jersey, presso il Prudential Center di Newark, con Sebastian Maniscalco in veste di maestro di cerimonie.

La parte del leone, a livello di nomination, l'avevano fatta Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift. Ed entrambe si portano a casa due premi prestigiosi: la prima quello da artista dell'anno, la seconda quello per il video dell'anno.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per ogni categoria:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money”

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

BEST GROUP:

BTS

BEST POWER ANTHEMS:

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:

Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"