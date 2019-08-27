Rockol - sezioni principali

MTV Video Music Awards 2019: l'elenco di tutti i vincitori

La premiazione si è svolta nella notte. Bene Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift, che avevano fatto incetta di nomination

Nella notte fra il 26 e il 27 agosto si è svolta la cerimonia per l'assegnazione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019. L'evento ha avuto luogo per la prima volta in New Jersey, presso il Prudential Center di Newark, con Sebastian Maniscalco in veste di maestro di cerimonie.

La parte del leone, a livello di nomination, l'avevano fatta Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift. Ed entrambe si portano a casa due premi prestigiosi: la prima quello da artista dell'anno, la seconda quello per il video dell'anno.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per ogni categoria:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande

SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish

BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish

BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money”

BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BEST LATIN
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

BEST GROUP:
BTS

BEST POWER ANTHEMS:
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:
Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"

