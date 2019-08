Peter Murphy dei Bauhaus sta molto meglio dopo l'infarto

View this post on Instagram

A personal statement from Peter: Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery. Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again. My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough. I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus band mates . xxx Peter In lieu of gifts or flowers, Peter has asked to make a donation to The American Heart Association at https://tinyurl.com/peter-murphy-heart.