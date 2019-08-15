Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), ricoverato per un infarto
Il frontman del gruppo britannico è stato ricoverato per un attacco cardiaco. Le imminenti date dei concerti a New York sono state rinviate
Il frontman dei Bauhaus è stato colpito da un infarto miocardico lo scorso martedì, 13 agosto. Accusando la mancanza di respiro – come riporta una dichiarazione ufficiale – Peter Murphy è stato portato d’urgenza in un ospedale di New York dove, dai primi accertamenti, è emerso che il cantante 60enne aveva avuto un attacco cardiaco.
Murphy è stato costretto ad annullare il suo concerto a Le Poisson Rouge che si sarebbe dovuto tenere la sera stessa in cui è stato colpito dal malore e, di conseguenza, sono state rimandate le altre date prevista per la sua recidency presso la venue newyorkese.
Il cantante britannico, infatti, deve rimanere in ospedale sotto osservazione: dopo i primi accertamenti che hanno confermato l’infarto accusato dall’artista, i medici – come ha riferito il cardiologo del Lenox Hill Hospital di New York, il dott. Jason Song, nella dichiarazione riportata sui canali social di Peter – hanno posizionato due stent nell’arteria coronaria di Murphy, che ha ricevuto le cure mediche necessarie per la sua condizione cardiaca.
Sempre dalla dichiarazione pubblicata sui profili social di Peter Murphy – riportata di seguito – si legge quanto riferito dalla famiglia del cantante:
"Vorremmo ringraziare i fan per il loro supporto e speriamo che Peter tornerà sul palco con un cuore rinvigorito, più forte di prima!"
PETER MURPHY Suffers Heart Attack: Remaining NYC Residency shows to be postponed and rescheduled. On the evening of August 13, Peter Murphy was rushed to a local New York City hospital due to shortness of breath and was unable to perform his scheduled concert at Le Poisson Rouge. Early Wednesday morning, it was determined that Peter had suffered a heart attack. Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiologist Jason Song issued the following statement: "Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction, had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. He remains in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition." Sadly, Peter is physically unable to perform the remaining shows in the Residency series (August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th). These shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined. Ticket buyers will have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled date or can request a refund by emailing info@lprnyc.com by 5PM EST on August 30, 2019. Peter’s family has issued the following statement: "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!" Le Poisson Rouge has issued the following statement: "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter’s performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing - both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR." #petermurphy Photo Jolene Siana
La residency di Peter Murphy a New York, di cui sono state rinviate le restanti tre date su dodici - previste per il 16,17 e 19 agosto, in cui il cantante avrebbe dovuto presentare per la prima il repertorio dei Bauhaus e nelle ultime due un omaggio a David Bowie – fanno seguito al suo periodo musicale a San Francisco e al tour mondiale che nel 2018, in occasione dei 40 anni di carriera dei Bauhaus, lo vide protagonista per alcune tappe anche in Italia.