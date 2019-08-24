I Foo Fighters conquistano (ancora) il Festival di Leeds

Dave Grohl e i suoi hanno suonato ieri sera (venerdì 23 agosto) come headliner del festival di Leeds. Era la loro settima volta in questa veste: in pratica sono dei veri veterani di quel palco.

I Foo Fighters sono stati raggiunti da Violet, la figlia di Grohl, che è stata praticamente ospite fissa durante tutto il tour. Unica eccezione: per la data di Reading (domenica 25 agosto) non ci sarà: "Purtroppo dovrà saltare Reading perché deve iniziare la terza media. Lunedì torna a scuola", ha detto il padre in sede di intervista.

La band ha suonato un set incentrato sulle proprie grandi hit, aprendo con "Pretender". Fra i momenti clou, "Learn to fly" (con tanto di paracadusista in volo libero che si libra nel cielo) e "Under pressure", con tanto di sosia di Freddie Mercury sul palco.

Questa la scaletta completa:

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

Run

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Times Like These

(assolo di batteria)

Sunday Rain

My Hero (con Violet Grohl)

These Days

La Dee Da

Walk

Crazy Train / Good Times / Ziggy Stardust / Dragon Attack

Under Pressure (cover dei Queen)

All My Life

I'll Stick Around

Wheels

Monkey Wrench

Hey, Johnny Park!

Alone + Easy Target

Big Me

Best of You

This Is a Call

Everlong

Di seguito, alcune foto e fan video della performance:

Pretender for the first song! Every lost there shit 😂 #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/wFDU2ty9do — Oli Swabyić (@OliverSwaby68) August 23, 2019