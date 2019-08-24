Rockol - sezioni principali

I Foo Fighters conquistano (ancora) il Festival di Leeds

La band si è esibita nella sera di venerdì 23: la scaletta, le foto, i video e il racconto di ciò che è accaduto

I Foo Fighters conquistano (ancora) il Festival di Leeds

Dave Grohl e i suoi hanno suonato ieri sera (venerdì 23 agosto) come headliner del festival di Leeds. Era la loro settima volta in questa veste: in pratica sono dei veri veterani di quel palco.

I Foo Fighters sono stati raggiunti da Violet, la figlia di Grohl, che è stata praticamente ospite fissa durante tutto il tour. Unica eccezione: per la data di Reading (domenica 25 agosto) non ci sarà: "Purtroppo dovrà saltare Reading perché deve iniziare la terza media. Lunedì torna a scuola", ha detto il padre in sede di intervista.

La band ha suonato un set incentrato sulle proprie grandi hit, aprendo con "Pretender". Fra i momenti clou, "Learn to fly" (con tanto di paracadusista in volo libero che si libra nel cielo) e "Under pressure", con tanto di sosia di Freddie Mercury sul palco.

Questa la scaletta completa:

The Pretender
Learn to Fly
Run
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Times Like These
(assolo di batteria)
Sunday Rain
My Hero (con Violet Grohl)
These Days
La Dee Da
Walk
Crazy Train / Good Times / Ziggy Stardust / Dragon Attack
Under Pressure (cover dei Queen)
All My Life
I'll Stick Around
Wheels
Monkey Wrench
Hey, Johnny Park!
Alone + Easy Target
Big Me
Best of You
This Is a Call
Everlong

Di seguito, alcune foto e fan video della performance:

View this post on Instagram

Foo Fighter firework show. Hand lit by Dave 😁

A post shared by Simon (@saint_simon_) on

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters
