Brian May pubblica una immagine dei Queen del 1980

This might seem random ... but there is a reason. I just heard that an old friend of mine who used to work on our promotion in Germany many years ago is poorly. Her colleague sent me this picture to remind me of old days. And it struck me probably nobody has seen this in recent times. It’s a moment in Munich in December 1980, when we were being presented with a gold disc (one of many, thanks to these guys’ hard work) for sales in Germany (on Electrola, as it was). This shows - left to right - Werner Pöppel, Gaby Zangerl, me, a very youthful Jim Beach, Jochen Krauss, who sent me the pic, Freddie, John and Roger. Obscured behind Freddie is Paul Prenter, now known to you all as a character in a film, and something of a bad guy, although, of course, he wasn’t ALL bad ! Biopic movies are always, necessarily, a montage of simplifications (otherwise the film would be years long and unwatchable !) But hopefully distilled in a responsible way to tell a decent story. Swipe for a zoom in. Bri