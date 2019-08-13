Brian May pubblica una immagine dei Queen del 1980
Il chitarrista della band inglese ricorda sul suo account Instagram un vecchio amico tedesco e Paul Prenter, l'amico/manager di Freddie Mercury.
Il chitarrista dei Queen Brian May ha pubblicato sul proprio profilo Instagram una immagine risalente al 1980 per ricordare un amico tedesco. Nel messaggio che accompagna le immagini parla anche di Paul Prenter, l’amico di Freddie Mercury che nel film sulla band inglese, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, viene dipinto in maniera poco lusinghiera.
Ecco quanto scrive Brian May:
“Questo potrebbe sembrare casuale... ma c'è una ragione. Ho appena saputo che un mio vecchio amico che lavorò alla nostra promozione in Germania molti anni fa se la passa male. Una sua collega mi ha inviato questa foto per ricordarmi dei vecchi tempi. È un momento a Monaco nel dicembre 1980, mentre ci veniva dato un disco d'oro (uno dei tanti, grazie al duro lavoro di questi ragazzi) per le vendite in Germania (su Electrola). Nella foto - da sinistra a destra - Werner Pöppel, Gaby Zangerl, io, un giovanissimo Jim Beach, Jochen Krauss, che mi ha mandato la foto, Freddie, John e Roger. Nascosto dietro Freddie c'è Paul Prenter, ormai noto a tutti come personaggio di un film, come cattivo, anche se, ovviamente, non era TUTTO cattivo! I film biografici sono sempre, necessariamente, un montaggio di semplificazioni (altrimenti il film sarebbe lungo anni e inguardabile!) Ma si spera che venga distillato in modo responsabile per raccontare una storia decente”.
View this post on Instagram
This might seem random ... but there is a reason. I just heard that an old friend of mine who used to work on our promotion in Germany many years ago is poorly. Her colleague sent me this picture to remind me of old days. And it struck me probably nobody has seen this in recent times. It’s a moment in Munich in December 1980, when we were being presented with a gold disc (one of many, thanks to these guys’ hard work) for sales in Germany (on Electrola, as it was). This shows - left to right - Werner Pöppel, Gaby Zangerl, me, a very youthful Jim Beach, Jochen Krauss, who sent me the pic, Freddie, John and Roger. Obscured behind Freddie is Paul Prenter, now known to you all as a character in a film, and something of a bad guy, although, of course, he wasn’t ALL bad ! Biopic movies are always, necessarily, a montage of simplifications (otherwise the film would be years long and unwatchable !) But hopefully distilled in a responsible way to tell a decent story. Swipe for a zoom in. Bri
A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on
Scopri qui tutti i vinili!