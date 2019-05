Led Zeppelin: guardali alle Hawaii nel 1969

View this post on Instagram

Here we are at Honolulu airport, 50 years ago today, getting Lei’ed on the spot! ⠀⠀ On the 1969 tour, the second album was in the process of being recorded. For the sake of security, the multitrack tapes were being carried as hand luggage. It seemed a good idea to have each member carrying one of the boxes for the photograph. However at the time, few people would have understood the significance of this picture. ⠀⠀ Photo © Robert M. Knight, 1969 ⠀⠀ #OnThisDay #JimmyPage #LedZeppelin @ledzeppelin