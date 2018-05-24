Il leggendario bluesman Buddy Guy ha in uscita un nuovo album intitolato "The blues is alive and well", il suo primo dopo "Born to play guitar" (2015), e per l'occasione ha chiamato in aiuto un drappello di musicisti amici, fra i quali Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, James Bay e Jeff Beck.

Jagger canta in "You did the crime", Richards e Jeff Beck suonano le chitarre in "Cognac", James Bay è ospite in "Blue no more".

L'album è annunciato in uscita per il 15 giugno. Di seguito la tracklist:

The Blues Is Alive and Well

1. "A Few Good Years"

2. "Guilty As Charged"

3. "Cognac" (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

4. "The Blues Is Alive And Well"

5. "Bad Day"

6. "Blue No More" (featuring James Bay)

7. "Whiskey For Sale"

8. "You Did The Crime" (featuring Mick Jagger)

9. "Old Fashioned"

10. "When My Day Comes"

11. "Nine Below Zero"

12. "Ooh Daddy"

13. "Somebody Up There"

14. "End Of The Line"