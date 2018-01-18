Yo La Tengo, esce "There's a riot going on". Ascolta quattro canzoni dell'album - COPERTINA/TRACKLIST
Gli Yo La Tengo, formatisi nell'ormai lontano 1984, hanno annunciato che il loro quindicesimo album in studio, “There's a riot going on”, esce il 16 marzo su Matador Records.
Per ingannare l'attesa è possibile ascoltare quattro canzoni del nuovo disco già pubblicate sulla piattaforma di streaming Spotify, le puoi ascoltare più sotto. La band originaria del New Jersey dopo l'uscita dell'album intraprenderà un tour che prevede anche un concerto in Italia il 15 maggio al Fabrique di Milano.
Tracklist:
1. You Are Here
2. Shades of Blue
3. She May, She Might
4. For You Too
5. Ashes
6. Polynesia #1
7. Dream Dream Away
8. Shortwave
9. Above the Sound
10. Let’s Do It Wrong
11. What Chance Have I Got
12. Esportes Casual
13. Forever
14. Out of the Pool
15. Here You Are