Sono state ufficializzate oggi le nomination ai prossimi MTV Europe Music Awards, in programma alla SSE Arena di Wembley, Londra, il prossimo 12 novembre: tra i grandi nomi internazionali, Taylor Swift parte favorita - almeno sulla carta - con sei nomination, tra le quali quelle nelle categorie "di peso" come "Best artist" e "Best pop", seguita da Shawn Mendes, in lizza in cinque categorie tra le quali "Best Song" e "Best Artist" - dove concorrerà con la diva country pop statunitense.

A giorcarsi il premio nella categoria "Best italian act" saranno Ermal Meta, Fabri Fibra, Francesco Gabbani, Thegiornalisti e Tiziano Ferro.

A presentare l'evento sarà Rita Ora, la cantante britannica di origini kosovare tornata a segnalarsi sul panorama discografico alla fine dello scorso mese di maggio con il singolo "Your Song".

Le votazioni sono già state aperte sul sito dell'emittente televisiva musicale. Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination all'edizione 2017 degli MTV Europe Music Awards:

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters - Run

Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag'n'Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Ermal Meta

Fabri Fibra

Francesco Gabbani

Thegiornalisti

Tiziano Ferro