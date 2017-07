Second video Fourth record TWENTY plus years ago 🌹 Harry Druzd on drums among other notable cameos 💃🏻 #tbt to say the least Did I mention I have a TENTH ALBUM READY TO GO.... 👌🏿🦋🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Back in the game💘 #crossbonesstyle

A post shared by CAT POWER (@catpowerofficial) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT