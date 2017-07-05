Little Steven a PistoiaBlues: la scaletta del concerto
E' tornato, anche sul palco: Little Steven ha pubblicato, qualche settimana fa "Soulfire", il suo primo disco solista dopo 18 anni. E con i Disciples of Soul è in tour: l'unica data in Italia del giro di concerti europeo (tutto organizzato dalla nostrana Barley Arts di Claudio Trotta) si è tenuto questa sera al Pistoia Blues.
In attesa della recensione, ecco la scaletta delle canzoni eseguite
Soulfire
I’m Coming Back
Among the Believers
The Blues Is My Business
Love on the Wrong Side of Town
Until the Good Is Gone
Saint Valentine's Day
Angel Eyes
Standing in the Line of Fire
I Saw the Light
Salvation
The City Weeps Tonight
Down and Out in New York City
Princess of Little Italy
I Am a Patriot
Killing floor
Ride the Night Away
Bitter Fruit
Forever
I Don't Want to Go Home
Walking by myself
Bye Bye Johnny
Out of the Darkness