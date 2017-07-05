E' tornato, anche sul palco: Little Steven ha pubblicato, qualche settimana fa "Soulfire", il suo primo disco solista dopo 18 anni. E con i Disciples of Soul è in tour: l'unica data in Italia del giro di concerti europeo (tutto organizzato dalla nostrana Barley Arts di Claudio Trotta) si è tenuto questa sera al Pistoia Blues.

In attesa della recensione, ecco la scaletta delle canzoni eseguite

Soulfire

I’m Coming Back

Among the Believers

The Blues Is My Business

Love on the Wrong Side of Town

Until the Good Is Gone

Saint Valentine's Day

Angel Eyes

Standing in the Line of Fire

I Saw the Light

Salvation

The City Weeps Tonight

Down and Out in New York City

Princess of Little Italy

I Am a Patriot

Killing floor

Ride the Night Away

Bitter Fruit

Forever

I Don't Want to Go Home

Walking by myself

Bye Bye Johnny

Out of the Darkness