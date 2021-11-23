Grammy Awards 2022: le nomination (in aggiornamento)
Sono stati annunciati i nomi dei musicisti in nomination alla 64esima edizione dei Grammy Awards la cui cerimonia si svolgerà il prossimo 31 gennaio 2022. Possono entrare in nomination album e canzoni pubblicate nel periodo che intercorre dall'1 settembre 2020 al 30 settembre 2021.
Best Country Album:
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Forever After All” — Luke COmbs
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave” — Christ Stapleton
Best Country Song:
“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
“Cold” — Chris Stapleton
“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
Best Folk Album:
One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz
Best Americana Album:
Downhill from Everywhere — Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Son — Los Lobos
Outside Child — Allison Russell
Stand for Myself — Yola
Best American Roots Performance:
“Cry” — Jon Batiste
“Love and Regret” — Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew Hot It Would Feel to Be Free” — The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song:
“Avalon” — Rhiannon Giddens with Frencesco Turrisi
“Call Me a Fool” — Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas
“Cry” — Jon Batiste
“Diamond Studded Shoes” — Yola
“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Dance Recording:
“Hero” — Afrojack and David Guetta
“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
“Before” — James Blake
“Heartbreak” — Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” — “Caribou
“Alive — RÜFÜS DU SOL
“The Business” — Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Subconsciously — Black Coffee
Fallen Embers — Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer
Shockwave — Marshmello
Free Love — Sylvan Esso
Judgement — Ten City
Best Rap Performance:
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” — Cardi B
“M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
“Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
“P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know” — Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
“WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song:
“Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
“M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Best Rap Album:
The Off-Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Música Urbana Album:
Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — Karol G
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis