Grammy Awards 2022: le nomination (in aggiornamento)

Sono stati annunciati i nomi dei musicisti in nomination alla 64esima edizione dei Grammy Awards la cui cerimonia si svolgerà il prossimo 31 gennaio 2022. Possono entrare in nomination album e canzoni pubblicate nel periodo che intercorre dall'1 settembre 2020 al 30 settembre 2021.

Best Country Album:

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Forever After All” — Luke COmbs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Christ Stapleton

Best Country Song:

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” — Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Best Folk Album:

One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History — Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz

Best Americana Album:

Downhill from Everywhere — Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Son — Los Lobos

Outside Child — Allison Russell

Stand for Myself — Yola

Best American Roots Performance:

“Cry” — Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret” — Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew Hot It Would Feel to Be Free” — The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song:

“Avalon” — Rhiannon Giddens with Frencesco Turrisi

“Call Me a Fool” — Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas

“Cry” — Jon Batiste

“Diamond Studded Shoes” — Yola

“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Dance Recording:

“Hero” — Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — “Caribou

“Alive — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers — Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgement — Ten City

Best Rap Performance:

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

“P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song:

“Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas

“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z

“M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Best Rap Album:

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Música Urbana Album:

Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — Karol G

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis