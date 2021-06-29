St. Vincent rilegge i Metallica: "Sad but true"

Un altro succulento antipasto dalla celebrazione per i 30 anni del "Black album" dei Metallica: si tratta di un nuovo estratto da dall'album tributo intitolato “The Metallica Blacklist” che vede, tra gli altri, coinvolti artisti di estrazione diversa come Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Gahan, My Morning Jacket. Dopo la versione di "Nothing Else Matters” - tiletta da Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma e Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers è arrivata "Sad but" true riletta da St. Vincent, da Jason Isbell e da Sam Fender

Per l'occasione, la band ha pubblicato anche una versione alternativa del brano, che in "Blacklist" verrà riletta anche da Yb, White Reaper, Royal Blood, White Reaper.

Questa la Tracklist-monstre di "The Metallica blacklist", con ben 53 canzoni