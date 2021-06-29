Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 29/06/2021

St. Vincent rilegge i Metallica: "Sad but true"

Nuovo estratto dalla celebrazione del "Black Album" - la tracklist completa (53 canzoni!) di "The Metallica Blacklist"
St. Vincent rilegge i Metallica: &quot;Sad but true&quot;

Un altro succulento antipasto dalla celebrazione per i 30 anni del "Black album" dei Metallica: si tratta di un nuovo estratto da dall'album tributo intitolato “The Metallica Blacklist” che vede, tra gli altri, coinvolti artisti di estrazione diversa come Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Gahan, My Morning Jacket. Dopo la versione di "Nothing Else Matters” - tiletta da Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma e Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers è arrivata "Sad but" true riletta da St. Vincent, da Jason Isbell e da Sam Fender

Per l'occasione, la band ha pubblicato anche una versione alternativa del brano, che in "Blacklist" verrà riletta anche da Yb, White Reaper, Royal Blood, White Reaper.

Questa la Tracklist-monstre di "The Metallica blacklist", con ben 53 canzoni

  1. Alessia Cara & The Warning / Enter Sandman
  2. Mac Demarco / Enter Sandman
  3. Ghost / Enter Sandman
  4. Juanes / Enter Sandman
  5. Rina Sawayama / Enter Sandman
  6. Weezer / Enter Sandman
  7. Sam Fender / Sad But True (Live)
  8. Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit / Sad But True
  9. Mexican Institute Of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx / Sad But True
  10. Royal Blood / Sad But True
  11. St. Vincent / Sad But True
  12. White Reaper / Sad But True
  13. Yb / Sad But True
  14. Biffy Clyro / Holier Than Thou
  15. The Chats / Holier Than Thou
  16. Off! / Holier Than Thou
  17. Pup / Holier Than Thou
  18. Corey Taylor / Holier Than Thou
  19. Cage The Elephant / The Unforgiven
  20. Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police / The Unforgiven
  21. Diet Cig / The Unforgiven
  22. Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch / The Unforgiven
  23. Ha*ash / The Unforgiven
  24. José Madero / The Unforgiven
  25. Moses Sumney / The Unforgiven
  26. J Balvin / Wherever I May Roam
  27. Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee / Wherever I May Roam
  28. The Neptunes / Wherever I May Roam
  29. Jon Pardi / Wherever I May Roam
  30. Sebastian / Don't Tread On Else Matters
  31. Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam / Don't Tread On Me
  32. Volbeat / Don't Tread On Me
  33. The Hu / Through The Never
  34. Tomi Owó / Through The Never
  35. Phoebe Bridgers / Nothing Else Matters
  36. Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith / Nothing Else Matters
  37. Dave Gahan / Nothing Else Matters
  38. Mickey Guyton / Nothing Else Matters
  39. Dermot Kennedy / Nothing Else Matters
  40. Mon Laferte / Nothing Else Matters
  41. Igor Levit / Nothing Else Matters
  42. My Morning Jacket / Nothing Else Matters
  43. Pg Roxette / Nothing Else Matters
  44. Darius Rucker / Nothing Else Matters
  45. Chris Stapleton / Nothing Else Matters
  46. Tresor / Nothing Else Matters
  47. Goodnight, Texas / Of Wolf And Man
  48. Idles / The God That Failed
  49. Imelda May / The God That Failed
  50. Cherry Glazerr / My Friend Of Misery
  51. Izïa / My Friend Of Misery
  52. Kamasi Washington / My Friend Of Misery
  53. Rodrigo Y Gabriela / The Struggle Within
