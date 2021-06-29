St. Vincent rilegge i Metallica: "Sad but true"
Un altro succulento antipasto dalla celebrazione per i 30 anni del "Black album" dei Metallica: si tratta di un nuovo estratto da dall'album tributo intitolato “The Metallica Blacklist” che vede, tra gli altri, coinvolti artisti di estrazione diversa come Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Gahan, My Morning Jacket. Dopo la versione di "Nothing Else Matters” - tiletta da Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma e Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers è arrivata "Sad but" true riletta da St. Vincent, da Jason Isbell e da Sam Fender
Per l'occasione, la band ha pubblicato anche una versione alternativa del brano, che in "Blacklist" verrà riletta anche da Yb, White Reaper, Royal Blood, White Reaper.
Questa la Tracklist-monstre di "The Metallica blacklist", con ben 53 canzoni
- Alessia Cara & The Warning / Enter Sandman
- Mac Demarco / Enter Sandman
- Ghost / Enter Sandman
- Juanes / Enter Sandman
- Rina Sawayama / Enter Sandman
- Weezer / Enter Sandman
- Sam Fender / Sad But True (Live)
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit / Sad But True
- Mexican Institute Of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx / Sad But True
- Royal Blood / Sad But True
- St. Vincent / Sad But True
- White Reaper / Sad But True
- Yb / Sad But True
- Biffy Clyro / Holier Than Thou
- The Chats / Holier Than Thou
- Off! / Holier Than Thou
- Pup / Holier Than Thou
- Corey Taylor / Holier Than Thou
- Cage The Elephant / The Unforgiven
- Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police / The Unforgiven
- Diet Cig / The Unforgiven
- Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch / The Unforgiven
- Ha*ash / The Unforgiven
- José Madero / The Unforgiven
- Moses Sumney / The Unforgiven
- J Balvin / Wherever I May Roam
- Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee / Wherever I May Roam
- The Neptunes / Wherever I May Roam
- Jon Pardi / Wherever I May Roam
- Sebastian / Don't Tread On Else Matters
- Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam / Don't Tread On Me
- Volbeat / Don't Tread On Me
- The Hu / Through The Never
- Tomi Owó / Through The Never
- Phoebe Bridgers / Nothing Else Matters
- Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith / Nothing Else Matters
- Dave Gahan / Nothing Else Matters
- Mickey Guyton / Nothing Else Matters
- Dermot Kennedy / Nothing Else Matters
- Mon Laferte / Nothing Else Matters
- Igor Levit / Nothing Else Matters
- My Morning Jacket / Nothing Else Matters
- Pg Roxette / Nothing Else Matters
- Darius Rucker / Nothing Else Matters
- Chris Stapleton / Nothing Else Matters
- Tresor / Nothing Else Matters
- Goodnight, Texas / Of Wolf And Man
- Idles / The God That Failed
- Imelda May / The God That Failed
- Cherry Glazerr / My Friend Of Misery
- Izïa / My Friend Of Misery
- Kamasi Washington / My Friend Of Misery
- Rodrigo Y Gabriela / The Struggle Within