The The, esce l'album live “The Comeback Special”
I The The hanno annunciato l'uscita, fissata per il prossimo 1 ottobre, del live album “The Comeback Special”. Il disco testimonia il concerto tenutosi il 5 giugno 2018 alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra. A supporto di questo annuncio la band britannica capitanata da Matt Johnson ha pubblicato il video del primo singolo “Sweet Bird Of Truth”.
Nelle prossime settimane verrà aggiunto del merchandising dedicato a questa pubblicazione sul webstore ufficiale della band, tra cui un artbook di 136 pagine con 6 CD, foto esclusive e il video del concerto.
Tracklist:
1. Global Eyes
2. Sweet Bird Of Truth
3. Flesh & Bones
4. Heartland
5. The Beat(en) Generation
6. Armageddon Days (are here again)
7. A Long Hard Lazy Apprenticeship
8. We Can’t Stop What’s Coming
9. Phantom Walls
10. Love Is Stronger Than Death
11. Dogs Of Lust
12. Helpline Operator
13. This Is The Night
14. This Is The Day
15. Soul Catcher
16. Bugle Boy
17. Beyond Love
18. Slow Emotion Replay
19. (Like a) Sun Rising Thru My Garden
20. Infected
21. I’ve Been Waiting For Tomorrow (all of my life)
22. True Happiness (this way lies)
23. Uncertain Smile