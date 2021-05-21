The The, esce l'album live “The Comeback Special”

I The The hanno annunciato l'uscita, fissata per il prossimo 1 ottobre, del live album “The Comeback Special”. Il disco testimonia il concerto tenutosi il 5 giugno 2018 alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra. A supporto di questo annuncio la band britannica capitanata da Matt Johnson ha pubblicato il video del primo singolo “Sweet Bird Of Truth”.

Nelle prossime settimane verrà aggiunto del merchandising dedicato a questa pubblicazione sul webstore ufficiale della band, tra cui un artbook di 136 pagine con 6 CD, foto esclusive e il video del concerto.

Tracklist:

1. Global Eyes

2. Sweet Bird Of Truth

3. Flesh & Bones

4. Heartland

5. The Beat(en) Generation

6. Armageddon Days (are here again)

7. A Long Hard Lazy Apprenticeship

8. We Can’t Stop What’s Coming

9. Phantom Walls

10. Love Is Stronger Than Death

11. Dogs Of Lust

12. Helpline Operator

13. This Is The Night

14. This Is The Day

15. Soul Catcher

16. Bugle Boy

17. Beyond Love

18. Slow Emotion Replay

19. (Like a) Sun Rising Thru My Garden

20. Infected

21. I’ve Been Waiting For Tomorrow (all of my life)

22. True Happiness (this way lies)

23. Uncertain Smile