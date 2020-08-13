Linkin Park, una ristampa di "Hybrid theory" per i 20 anni: subito un inedito
Una versione con tre CD di remix, rarità e demo inediti: la tracklist completa
Il 24 ottobre del 2000 i Linkin Park pubblicarono "Hybrid Theory", il loro album di debutto: per i 20 anni, il prossimo 9 ottobre esce per Warner una ristampa con diverso materiale inedito e rarità; il primo estratto è "She Couldn't", brano inciso nel '99 e mai diffuso prima.
La versione super deluxe della ristampa includerà tre CD aggiuntivi con l'album di remiz Reanimation , "LPU Rarities" (18 branie del fan club Linkin Park Underground" e "Forgotten Demos", da cui appunto arriva"She Couldn’t." In aggiunga sono previsti DVD con materiale video del 2000 e 2001 e il docimentario "Frat Party at the Pankake Festival", oltre ad un libro di 80 pagine, testi inedit di Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Frank Maddocks e un poster di Chester Bennington, scomparso nel 2015.
Ecco la canzone inedita:
La tracklist completa della versione super-deluxe
Hybrid Theory:
Papercut
One Step Closer
With You
Points of Authority
Crawling
Runaway
By Myself
In the End
A Place for My Head
Forgotten
Cure for the Itch
Pushing Me Away
Reanimation:
Opening
Pts. OF. Athrty
Enth E Nd
[Chali}
Frgt/10
P5hng Me A*wy
Plc.4 Mie Haed
X-Ecutioner Style
H! Vltg3
[Riff Raff]
Wth>You
Ntr\Mssion
Ppr: Kut
Rnw@y
My [Stef]
By_Myslf
Kyur4 th Ich
1Stp Klosr
Krwling
Hybrid Theory EP:
Carousel
Technique (Short)
Step Up
And One
High Voltage
Part of Me
B-Side Rarities:
One Step Closer (Rock Mix)
It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)
Papercut (Live from the BBC)
In the End (Live BBC Radio One)
Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)
High Voltage
Step Up (1999 Demo)
My December
A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)
LPU Rarities:
In the End (Demo)
Dedicated (1999 Demo)
With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Points of Authority (Demo)
Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)
Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)
Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)
Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
Grr (1999 Demo)
So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)
Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)
Forgotten (Demo)
Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)
Hurry (1999 Demo)
Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)
Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)
Forgotten Demos:
Dialate (Xero Demo)
Pictureboard Demo
She Couldn’t Demo
Could Have Been Demo
Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)
Rhinestone (Xero Demo)
Esaul (Xero Demo)
Stick N Move Demo
Carousel Demo
Points of Authority Demo
Crawling Demo
SuperXero (By Myself Demo)