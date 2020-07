Taylor Swift: per una star del black metal la copertina di 'Folklore' è troppo simile a quella del suo disco

View this post on Instagram

So, anyone check out the new @taylorswift yet? Personally I like the design🤯😂 #Repost @davidthierree ・・・ Well, folks, I 'm not the only one to think that Taylor Swift' s new visual is very Metal... Even very close to Ihsahn 's artworks I made. I could have done it for her, probably for a cheaper price than what she paid 😁😅 #taylorswift #taylorswiftfolklore #folklore #blackmetalart #telemark #davidthierree #darkarts #metalcovers #artist #artwork #metalartist #owlstrollsanddeadkingsskulls #blackmetalmusic #blackmetalcovers