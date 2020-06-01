Brian May, Axl Rose, Adele e altri intervengono sulla morte di George Floyd e sulle proteste in USA

View this post on Instagram

THIS MATTERS TO ME. I’m the last person to want to erode the powers of the police to keep law and order, but I believe there are pivotal moments in history when those of us who believe racial hatred cannot be tolerated must stand up and be counted. I believe this is one of those moments. And (swiping) every time I see that beautiful face of Nelson Mandela, I remember what he taught us lucky minstrels sitting around a camp fire in a jungle retreat near Cape Town, when we were planning the historic 46664 concert at Green Point Stadium. He taught us that seeking Vengeance is an evil and destructive thing, but seeking Justice is ... everything. Thanks @_seventhmoon_ and @tracyannsee for these panels. #blacklivesmatter —- Bri