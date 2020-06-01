Brian May, Axl Rose, Adele e altri intervengono sulla morte di George Floyd e sulle proteste in USA
‘Ci sono momenti in cui quelli che credono che l’odio razziale non possa essere tollerato devono farsi valere e far sentire la propria voce’, scrive sui social il chitarrista dei Queen.
Sono molte le celebrità che in questi giorni stanno intervenendo sulla vicenda della morte di George Floyd, l’afroamericano che ha perso la vita lo scorso 25 maggio dopo essere stato ammanettato e bloccato a terra da un poliziotto a Minneaopolis, in Minnesota. Oltre a Lady Gaga, Ben Harper, Madonna e molti altri, anche il chitarrista dei Queen Brian May, Axl Rose e Adele hanno condiviso in rete i propri pensieri sull’accaduto e sulle proteste in corso contro il razzismo negli Stati Uniti.
L’addetto alle sei corde della band un tempo guidata da Freddie Mercury ha pubblicato lo scorso 30 maggio un lungo messaggio in cui ha scritto:
“Sono l'ultima persona che vuole erodere i poteri della polizia per mantenere l'ordine pubblico, ma credo che ci sono momenti cruciali nella storia in cui quelli di noi che credono che l'odio razziale non possa essere tollerato devono farsi valere e far sentire la propria voce. Credo che questo sia uno di quei momenti.”
Brian May ha poi aggiunto, riferendosi alla seconda foto allegata al post che ritrae Nelson Mandela: “Ogni volta che vedo quel bellissimo volto di Nelson Mandela, mi ricordo cosa ha insegnato a noi, menestrelli fortunati seduti attorno a un fuoco durante un ritiro nella giungla vicino a Cape Town, mentre stavamo pianificando lo storico concerto 46664 al Green Point Stadium. Ci ha insegnato che cercare vendetta è una cosa malvagia e distruttiva, ma cercare giustizia è tutto.”
View this post on Instagram
THIS MATTERS TO ME. I’m the last person to want to erode the powers of the police to keep law and order, but I believe there are pivotal moments in history when those of us who believe racial hatred cannot be tolerated must stand up and be counted. I believe this is one of those moments. And (swiping) every time I see that beautiful face of Nelson Mandela, I remember what he taught us lucky minstrels sitting around a camp fire in a jungle retreat near Cape Town, when we were planning the historic 46664 concert at Green Point Stadium. He taught us that seeking Vengeance is an evil and destructive thing, but seeking Justice is ... everything. Thanks @_seventhmoon_ and @tracyannsee for these panels. #blacklivesmatter —- Bri
A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on
Il chitarrista dei Queen, che ha concluso il messaggio con l’hashtag “Black lives matter” - espressione che si ritrova in molti altri post condivisi sui social e che fa riferimento al movimento impegnato nella lotta contro il razzismo - è tornato sul caso George Floyd anche oggi, 1 giugno, condividendo su Instagram il video di un agente di colore per sottolineare che ci sono anche “bravi poliziotti”.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks @nunobettencourtofficial for this clip. My feeling is that the seeds of a new collaborative spirit are here. Showing it’s time to move beyond the violence, and work together for a new deal. Based on equality and compassion. But don’t listen to me - listen to these good men. #blacklives matter. Bri
A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on
Axl Rose è, invece, intervenuto contro il Presidente Donal Trump - attaccato anche da Taylor Swift con un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter lo scorso 30 maggio e da Adam Lambert che, in una serie di post condivisi sui social, lo ha definito “uno scherzo, un bugiardo e un cancro”.
View this post on Instagram
Unfollow me if u can’t accept this. Please. You’re not welcome. I’ll be blocking.... ALSO. TRUMP IS A COMPLETE JOKE. FUCK HIM. I don’t care what political party you associate with, but that man isn’t a leader, he’s a liability, a liar and a cancer on this country’s flag.
A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on
Il cantante dei Guns N' Roses ha criticato il pensiero espresso dall'inquilino della Casa Bianca che, attraverso un tweet pubblicato lo scorso 31 maggio sulle proteste in corso a seguito della morte di George Floyd, ha accusato i media di fare "tutto ciò che è in loro potere per fomentare l'odio e l’anarchia." Axl Rose, nel post indirizzato direttamente al Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, ha scritto: “I media non stanno facendo tutto ciò che è in loro potere per fomentare l'odio e l'anarchia, quello sei tu.”
Lamestream media ISN’T doing everything within their power 2 foment hatred n’ anarchy, that’s U! As long as we get what Ur doing, that Ur FAKE NEWS n’ a truly bad, repulsive excuse 4 a person w/a sick agenda, we can work past U w/whatever it takes 2 a better, stronger future!!— Axl Rose (@axlrose) June 1, 2020
Adele, che è tornato a farsi sentire sui social all’inizio del mese di maggio in occasione del suo 32esimo compleanno, ha condiviso su Instagram una foto di George Floyd e un suo pensiero sull’accaduto. “L'omicidio di George Floyd ha shockato tutto il mondo”, ha scritto la cantante britannica. “Proteste e cortei si stanno svolgendo contemporaneamente in tutto il mondo e stanno prendendo piede.” Ha continuato dicendo:
“È importante non essere scoraggiati, dirottati o manipolati in questo momento. Si tratta di razzismo sistematico, si tratta di violenza della polizia e di disuguaglianza. E questo non riguarda solo l'America! Il razzismo è vivo e vegeto ovunque. Sostengo pienamente la lotta per la libertà, la liberazione e la giustizia.”
View this post on Instagram
George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️ #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on
Jay-Z, dopo la telefonata al governatore del Minnesota Tim Walz, ha pubblicato sui canali social della sua Roc Nation un messaggio in cui chiede giustizia per George Floyd. “Sono determinato a lottare per la giustizia più di qualsiasi lotta i miei oppressori possano avere", ha scritto il marito di Beyoncé, la quale ha presentato su Instagram un video in cui ha espresso il proprio pensiero sull'accaduto. La 38enne artista statunitense aveva detto: "Abbiamo bisogno di giustizia per George Floyd. Abbiamo assistito tutti al suo omicidio in pieno giorno."
View this post on Instagram
@mngovernor #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation) on
A seguito di quanto accaduto lo scorso 25 maggio a Minneapolis, anche Corey Taylor oggi ha condiviso il proprio pensiero, scrivendo sui social: “Diverse strade ci hanno portato a questo punto. Solo una strada ci condurrà fuori di qui. Dobbiamo prendere la strada insieme. Combattiamo l'ingiustizia. Combattiamo il razzismo. Combattiamo l’oppressione."
Several roads have brought us to this point. Only one road is going to lead us out of here. We HAVE to take the road together. Fight injustice. Fight racism. Fight oppression.— Corey Taylor (@CoreyTaylorRock) June 1, 2020
Il batterista degli Slipknot Jay Weinberg, attraverso una serie di post pubblicati su Twitter, ha esortato i fan a “usare le nostre voci per attuare un vero cambiamento”.
Black lives matter. Systemic racism exists. White privilege is real. I’m heartbroken to, yet again, witness the oppression and bigotry that Black people in America have consistently endured for centuries — at the hands of a system that’s broken to its very core...— Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) May 31, 2020
I’m hopeful that we can use our voices to enact real change. That we can contribute our time, energy, donations, and compassion to fighting for real equality, freedom, and togetherness...— Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) May 31, 2020
Educate yourself. Vote. Use your voice. I will.— Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) May 31, 2020
Scopri qui tutti i vinili!