Judas Priest: in streaming il concerto integrale di 'Epitaph'

Questa notte andrà in scena l'Epitaph show dei Judas Priest, vale a dire, l'ultima tappa dell'Epitaph World Tour 2011 della band inglese tenutosi il 26 maggio 2012 all'Hammersmith Apollo di Londra. Il concerto verrà condiviso per intero sul canale YouTube del gruppo a partire dalle 02.00 (ora italiana), mentre a partire dalle 01.45 il frontman della formazione britannica Rob Halford sarà disponibile per una live chat.

Setlist:

Rapid Fire

Metal Gods

Heading Out to the Highway

Judas Rising

Starbreaker

Victim of Changes

Never Satisfied

Diamonds & Rust (cover di Joan Baez)

Dawn of Creation

Prophecy

Night Crawler

Turbo Lover

Beyond the Realms of Death

The Sentinel

Blood Red Skies

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (cover dei Fleetwood Mac)

Breaking the Law

Painkiller (con il solo di batteria di Scott Travis)

Encore:

The Hellion

Electric Eye

Encore 2:

Hell Bent for Leather

You've Got Another Thing Comin' (con il solo di chitarra di Richie Faulkner)

Encore 3:

Living After Midnight