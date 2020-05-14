Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Metal - 14/05/2020

Judas Priest: in streaming il concerto integrale di 'Epitaph'

Sul canale YouTube della band inglese l'ultima data del tour mondiale 2011-2012.

Judas Priest: in streaming il concerto integrale di &#039;Epitaph&#039;

Questa notte andrà in scena l'Epitaph show dei Judas Priest, vale a dire, l'ultima tappa dell'Epitaph World Tour 2011 della band inglese tenutosi il 26 maggio 2012 all'Hammersmith Apollo di Londra. Il concerto verrà condiviso per intero sul canale YouTube del gruppo a partire dalle 02.00 (ora italiana), mentre a partire dalle 01.45 il frontman della formazione britannica Rob Halford sarà disponibile per una live chat.

Setlist:
Rapid Fire
Metal Gods
Heading Out to the Highway
Judas Rising
Starbreaker
Victim of Changes
Never Satisfied
Diamonds & Rust (cover di Joan Baez)
Dawn of Creation
Prophecy
Night Crawler
Turbo Lover
Beyond the Realms of Death
The Sentinel
Blood Red Skies
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (cover dei Fleetwood Mac)
Breaking the Law
Painkiller (con il solo di batteria di Scott Travis)
Encore:
The Hellion
Electric Eye
Encore 2:
Hell Bent for Leather
You've Got Another Thing Comin' (con il solo di chitarra di Richie Faulkner)
Encore 3:
Living After Midnight

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/tmucaZaAdYtov6xZGmOf1qoCik4=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/epi-800x800.jpg
