Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 03/04/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 3 aprile 2020

Ecco le uscite su vinile di questo venerdì, fra ristampe e novità: tutte nel caro, vecchio formato a 33 e 45 giri

Le uscite su vinile pi&ugrave; intriganti di venerd&igrave; 3 aprile 2020

L'ELENCO COMPLETO DELLE USCITE SU VINILE DEL 3 APRILE E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 3 aprile 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
Addy – Eclipse [Topshelf Records]
Airbourne – Boneshaker [Spinefarm]
All Back To Crampsville – Crate Digging In The Basement With Lux & Ivy [Righteous]
All Time Low – Wake Up, Sunshine [Wea / Fueled By Ramen]
Allison Moorer – Blood [Autotelic Records]
Alma Micic – That Old Feeling [Whaling City Sound]
Alternative Particle Choir – Black Hole Diaries [Twenty One Eighty]
Anathema – Internal Landscapes 2008-2018 [Kscope Import]
Andres Suarez – Andres Suarez [Wea Spain]
Andrew Bain – No Boundaries [Whirlwind Recordings]
Andrew Bird – The Crown Salesman / So Much Wine [Sony Music Canada Inc.]
Anna Burch – If You’re Dreaming [Polyvinyl]
Aodon – 11069 [Willowtip]
Arthur Kay & The Originals – Street Little Princess / Dawn To Midnight [Ace Records Uk]
Asgeir – Bury The Moon [One Little Indian Us]
Ashley Mcbryde – Never Will [Warner Music Nashville]
Aslaug – Aslaug [V2 Records Benelux]
August Burns Red – Guardians [Fearless Records]
Bell Towers – Junior Mix [Cascine]
Beneath The Massacre – Mechanics Of Dysfunction [Prosthetic]
Bernard Parmegiani – Violostries [Recollection Grm]
Billy Raffoul – A Few More Hours At Yyz [Interscope]
Bob Dylan – Ultimate Collection [Sony Import]
Bob Mould – Last Dog & Pony Show [Demon Records Uk]
Bob Mould – File Under Easy Listening [Demon Records Uk]
Bob Mould – Silver Age [Demon Records Uk]
Bob Mould – Bob Mould [Demon Records Uk]
Borgne – Y [Ladlo Productions]
Borknagar – Urd [Cosmic Key Creations]
Born Ruffians – Juice [Yep Roc Records]
Bros – Gold [Demon Records Uk]
Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]
C.a.r. – Crossing Prior Street [Ranson Note]
Cabal – Drag Me Down [Long Branch Records]
Cable Ties – Far Enough [Poison City]
Caleb Caudle – Better Hurry Up [Caleb Caudle]
Calvin Love – Night Songs [Taxi Gauche Records]
Capitol K – Birdtrapper [Faith & Industry]
Carter Burwell – The Morning Show: Season 1 Soundtrack Vinyl [Lakeshore Records, Vinyl Only]
Cecilia Bartoli – Farinelli [Decca]
Circa Survive – Blue Sky Noise 10 Yr Anniversary [Hopeless Records]
Clannad – In A Lifetime – Deluxe Bookpack [Bmg Rights Management (Uk) Ltd]
Clarice Jensen – The Experience Of Repetition As Death [Fat Cat]
Cmon – Confusing Mix Of Nations [Mexican Summer]
Cranes – Loved [Music On Vinyl]
Crw – I Feel Love [Zyx Music (Zyx)]
D.r.i. – Greatest Hits [Back On Black]
Dave Bickler – Darklight [Deko Music]
Daze – Vac¡O [Sosouth]
Den Syvende Son – Trods [Target / Spv]
Depravation – Iii:odor Mortis [Lifeforce Records]
Devin Townsend – By A Thread – Live In London 2011 [Century Media]
Dining Rooms – Art Is A Cat [Schema]
Discharge – Disensitise [Cleopatra]
Dj Jm – No Days Off [Nervous Horizon]
Drakulas – Terminal Amusements [Dine Alone Music Inc.]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Dall'archivio di Rockol - 1991, l'ultimo anno d'oro del rock
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
DeAgostiniVinyl.com novità vinile
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.