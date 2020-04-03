Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 3 aprile 2020

L'ELENCO COMPLETO DELLE USCITE SU VINILE DEL 3 APRILE E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 3 aprile 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

Addy – Eclipse [Topshelf Records]

Airbourne – Boneshaker [Spinefarm]

All Back To Crampsville – Crate Digging In The Basement With Lux & Ivy [Righteous]

All Time Low – Wake Up, Sunshine [Wea / Fueled By Ramen]

Allison Moorer – Blood [Autotelic Records]

Alma Micic – That Old Feeling [Whaling City Sound]

Alternative Particle Choir – Black Hole Diaries [Twenty One Eighty]

Anathema – Internal Landscapes 2008-2018 [Kscope Import]

Andres Suarez – Andres Suarez [Wea Spain]

Andrew Bain – No Boundaries [Whirlwind Recordings]

Andrew Bird – The Crown Salesman / So Much Wine [Sony Music Canada Inc.]

Anna Burch – If You’re Dreaming [Polyvinyl]

Aodon – 11069 [Willowtip]

Arthur Kay & The Originals – Street Little Princess / Dawn To Midnight [Ace Records Uk]

Asgeir – Bury The Moon [One Little Indian Us]

Ashley Mcbryde – Never Will [Warner Music Nashville]

Aslaug – Aslaug [V2 Records Benelux]

August Burns Red – Guardians [Fearless Records]

Bell Towers – Junior Mix [Cascine]

Beneath The Massacre – Mechanics Of Dysfunction [Prosthetic]

Bernard Parmegiani – Violostries [Recollection Grm]

Billy Raffoul – A Few More Hours At Yyz [Interscope]

Bob Dylan – Ultimate Collection [Sony Import]

Bob Mould – Last Dog & Pony Show [Demon Records Uk]

Bob Mould – File Under Easy Listening [Demon Records Uk]

Bob Mould – Silver Age [Demon Records Uk]

Bob Mould – Bob Mould [Demon Records Uk]

Borgne – Y [Ladlo Productions]

Borknagar – Urd [Cosmic Key Creations]

Born Ruffians – Juice [Yep Roc Records]

Bros – Gold [Demon Records Uk]

Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]

C.a.r. – Crossing Prior Street [Ranson Note]

Cabal – Drag Me Down [Long Branch Records]

Cable Ties – Far Enough [Poison City]

Caleb Caudle – Better Hurry Up [Caleb Caudle]

Calvin Love – Night Songs [Taxi Gauche Records]

Capitol K – Birdtrapper [Faith & Industry]

Carter Burwell – The Morning Show: Season 1 Soundtrack Vinyl [Lakeshore Records, Vinyl Only]

Cecilia Bartoli – Farinelli [Decca]

Circa Survive – Blue Sky Noise 10 Yr Anniversary [Hopeless Records]

Clannad – In A Lifetime – Deluxe Bookpack [Bmg Rights Management (Uk) Ltd]

Clarice Jensen – The Experience Of Repetition As Death [Fat Cat]

Cmon – Confusing Mix Of Nations [Mexican Summer]

Cranes – Loved [Music On Vinyl]

Crw – I Feel Love [Zyx Music (Zyx)]

D.r.i. – Greatest Hits [Back On Black]

Dave Bickler – Darklight [Deko Music]

Daze – Vac¡O [Sosouth]

Den Syvende Son – Trods [Target / Spv]

Depravation – Iii:odor Mortis [Lifeforce Records]

Devin Townsend – By A Thread – Live In London 2011 [Century Media]

Dining Rooms – Art Is A Cat [Schema]

Discharge – Disensitise [Cleopatra]

Dj Jm – No Days Off [Nervous Horizon]

Drakulas – Terminal Amusements [Dine Alone Music Inc.]

