Pop Smoke, parla la fidanzata del rapper ucciso: ora si parla di un'esecuzione
TMZ ricostruisce gli ultimi giorni di vita del rapper: guai con le bande di Los Angeles?
A qualche giorno di distanza dall'omicidio di Pop Smoke, ucciso da un colpo di arma da fuoco nella sua casa a Hollywood la scorsa settimana, parla la fidanzata del rapper. Lo fa con un lungo post pubblicato sui social, nel quale - oltre a parlare del loro rapporto - racconta anche il loro ultimo incontro.
Yummy Yellow, che nella vita fa la modella, nel post pubblicato dopo l'ultimo saluto a Pop Smoke, che si è svolto in forma privata lo scorso fine settimana, ha scritto tra le altre cose:
"Insieme abbiamo imparato ad essere consapevoli. Niente poteva piegarlo o spezzarlo, era così resiliente. Non ha smesso mai di stupirmi con la sua onestà: di lui sapevo tutto, e quando dico tutto dico tutto. Mi dicevi che ti tenevo in equilibrio. Hai superato le mie aspettative come uomo. Ho provato a proteggerti da tutto, lo sai...".
I’m a mother before anything but, a lover? Not so much. The more I get to thinking, I realize I tend to have a cold heart but, you melted mine so quickly. We taught each other self-awareness. He was rare. Never once did he try to change me. He was so resilient. Nothing could bend or break him. He made sense out of everything and if he didn’t understand, he would ask you questions, lots of em. He never ceased to amaze me with his honesty, I knew everything, I mean everything. He told me he never trusted a girl before but, he was willing. After a while, we explored each other day in & day out. Determined to find things out about each other that no one else knew. On V-Day, I was estatic cause u said I deserved my gift. You went on to say I kept u balanced and I said u kept me grounded! I longed for a pure transparent love like ours. U got that watch to let me know everything we want and desire was now in arm’s reach. Since Mid January U started movin super careful with me. I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali. Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times. U even came back after leaving the house & said “didn’t I say lock the door?,” with your 2 pigtails cause ya hair wasn’t braided over yet😩 Babe ur growth in everyday life & the industry was like nothing I’ve ever seen. Meet the Woo2 was ahead of it’s time. That’s not a mixtape. That’s an album! Do ya’ll kno he does all this music off the top? No pen, no pad, nothing!? Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that. For anyone who ever loved him, or still loves him, I understand. If you loved him, I love you. Whether its one girl that loves him or 800, he was loved in abundance, period! To all the fans that sent me literally thousands of dm’s, he loves yall & thank you! The sound & vibrations of yall when he hit that stage gave him life! His legacy & his name is not to be FUCD WITH! Pop, I won’t stop loving u! & I GOT U FOREVER💫 On everything, EVERYTIME they see me... Imma make sure they Woo💙💔 🙏🏽
Secondo il sito statunitense di gossip e intrattenimento - il primo a riportare la notizia della morte di Pop Smoke - i video delle telecamere di sorveglianza lascerebbero pensare a una vera e propria esecuzione: quattro uomini si sarebbero introdotti nell'abitazione del rapper. Tre di questi, poi, sarebbero rimasti fuori dalla porta, mentre uno sarebbe effettivamente entrato, uscendo dopo aver sparato alcuni colpi di pistola. Ma a mani vuote.
Sempre TMZ ricostruisce anche gli ultimi giorni di vita di Pop Smoke. Appena pochi giorni prima di essere ucciso, domenica 16 febbraio, il rapper avrebbe dovuto esibirsi al Kings Theatre di Brooklyn, ma a poche ore dall'inizio dello show aveva comunicato sui social che l'esibizione era stata annullata "per colpa del dipartimento di polizia di New York". Che però ora riferisce al sito che fu in realtà lo stesso Pop Smoke a decidere di annullare quell'esibizione, su suggerimento dei poliziotti, dopo essersi cacciato nei guai con alcune bande di Los Angeles.