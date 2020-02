Wes Borland ha suonato in concerto con la mano rotta - GUARDA

View this post on Instagram

Nailed my first show playing with a recovering broken hand. I can’t express the amount of anxiety I was having leading up to this but three fingers was enough to get the job done and Krasnodar was amazing. Thanks to all my brothers in @limpbizkit for believing in me and my amazing support system including @aliejoboxblock and new costuming by my friends @thewisehatter and @adelemildred for bringing it all together. Big love for Russia. Big love for Krasnodar.