Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Cinema - 13/01/2020

Premi Oscar 2020, le nomination 'musicali'

L'edizione 2020 degli Oscar non ha niente a che vedere con la suspense dell'edizione passata per quanto riguarda i film "musicali". Ecco il responso dell'Academy.

Premi Oscar 2020, le nomination &#039;musicali&#039;

In attesa che la cerimonia di assegnazione degli Oscar 2020, prevista per il prossimo 9 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, abbia luogo, l’Academy ha reso note oggi, 13 gennaio, le nomination che permetteranno al pubblico di farsi un’idea su chi potrebbero essere i vincitori, nelle varie categorie, degli ambiti premi. Per quanto riguarda la categoria “miglior canzone” una prima anticipazione era già stata svelata il mese scorso, quando l'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences aveva diffuso una shortlist di quindici canzoni. Tra queste, sono arrivate alle nomination “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” di Elton John & Bernie Taupin contenuta nel biopic sulla vita e sulla carriera del cantante e pianista britannico “Rocketman”, “I’m Standing With You” di Diane Warren contenuta in “Breakthrough”, “Into the Unknown” di Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez contenuta in “Frozen 2”, “Stand Up” di Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo contuta in “Harriet” e “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” di Randy Newman contenuta in “Toy Story 4”. Restano a bocca asciutta, dunque, tra gli altri, il frontman dei Radiohead Thom Yorke e Beyoncé, entrambi nella shortlist diffusa il mese scorso nell’ambito della sezione “miglior canzone”.

Passando invece all’altra categoria musicale degli Oscar, la “miglior colonna sonora”, la cinquina è composta da Thomas Newman per “1917”, Randy Newman per “Marriage Story”, Alexandre Desplat per “Little Women”, John Williams per “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” e la violoncellista islandese Hildur Guðnadóttir per “Joker”. Quest’ultima si è aggiudicata il premio della stessa categoria all’ultima edizione dei Golden Globe, andata in scena settimana scorsa, mentre il premio per la “miglior canzone” l’Hollywood Foreign Press Association l’aveva attribuito a “Rocketman”, al brano “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”.

Quella di “miglior canzone originale” è l’unica categoria nella quale il biopic dedicato a Elton John, interpretato da Taron Egerton, è in lizza. A differenza dunque dello scorso anno, quando i film “musicali” “Bohemian Rhapsody” e "A Star is Born" avevano fatto incetta di nomination, questa volta la pellicola legata al mondo della musica dell’anno, "Rocketman", non ha suscitato troppo entusiasmo tra i componenti dell’Academy.

Ecco l’elenco completo delle nomination:

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

Best Director:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

 

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

 

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

 

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

Best Original Screenplay:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

 

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

 

Best International Feature Film:

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

 

Best Documentary Feature Film:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

 

Best Documentary Short:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

 

Best Animated Feature Film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

 

Best Animated Short Film:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Mémorable

Sister

 

Best Live Action Short Film:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

A Sister

Saria

 

Best Original Score:

1917, Thomas Newman

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

 

Best Original Song:

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Diane Warren, Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” -Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

 

Best Production Design:

The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling

1917, Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun

 

Best Cinematography:

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

 

Best Costume Design:

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

 

Best Film Editing:

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

 

Best Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Best Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Alexandre Desplat Elton John Elton John, il film Rocketman Premi Oscar 2020
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
BEATLES
Scopri qui tutti i vinili!
Il meglio di Sting, dal vivo La scorsa primavera Sting ha pubblicato "My songs", un'antologia particolare:  19 brani, di cui 14 in nuove versioni di studio, e 5 dal vivo. Di queste, 10 dal...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.