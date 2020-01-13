Premi Oscar 2020, le nomination 'musicali'
L'edizione 2020 degli Oscar non ha niente a che vedere con la suspense dell'edizione passata per quanto riguarda i film "musicali". Ecco il responso dell'Academy.
In attesa che la cerimonia di assegnazione degli Oscar 2020, prevista per il prossimo 9 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, abbia luogo, l’Academy ha reso note oggi, 13 gennaio, le nomination che permetteranno al pubblico di farsi un’idea su chi potrebbero essere i vincitori, nelle varie categorie, degli ambiti premi. Per quanto riguarda la categoria “miglior canzone” una prima anticipazione era già stata svelata il mese scorso, quando l'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences aveva diffuso una shortlist di quindici canzoni. Tra queste, sono arrivate alle nomination “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” di Elton John & Bernie Taupin contenuta nel biopic sulla vita e sulla carriera del cantante e pianista britannico “Rocketman”, “I’m Standing With You” di Diane Warren contenuta in “Breakthrough”, “Into the Unknown” di Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez contenuta in “Frozen 2”, “Stand Up” di Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo contuta in “Harriet” e “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” di Randy Newman contenuta in “Toy Story 4”. Restano a bocca asciutta, dunque, tra gli altri, il frontman dei Radiohead Thom Yorke e Beyoncé, entrambi nella shortlist diffusa il mese scorso nell’ambito della sezione “miglior canzone”.
Passando invece all’altra categoria musicale degli Oscar, la “miglior colonna sonora”, la cinquina è composta da Thomas Newman per “1917”, Randy Newman per “Marriage Story”, Alexandre Desplat per “Little Women”, John Williams per “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” e la violoncellista islandese Hildur Guðnadóttir per “Joker”. Quest’ultima si è aggiudicata il premio della stessa categoria all’ultima edizione dei Golden Globe, andata in scena settimana scorsa, mentre il premio per la “miglior canzone” l’Hollywood Foreign Press Association l’aveva attribuito a “Rocketman”, al brano “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”.
Quella di “miglior canzone originale” è l’unica categoria nella quale il biopic dedicato a Elton John, interpretato da Taron Egerton, è in lizza. A differenza dunque dello scorso anno, quando i film “musicali” “Bohemian Rhapsody” e "A Star is Born" avevano fatto incetta di nomination, questa volta la pellicola legata al mondo della musica dell’anno, "Rocketman", non ha suscitato troppo entusiasmo tra i componenti dell’Academy.
Ecco l’elenco completo delle nomination:
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director:
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best International Feature Film:
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Documentary Feature Film:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Animated Feature Film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short Film:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Mémorable
Sister
Best Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
A Sister
Saria
Best Original Score:
1917, Thomas Newman
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Original Song:
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Diane Warren, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” -Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
Best Production Design:
The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling
1917, Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun
Best Cinematography:
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best Costume Design:
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Best Film Editing:
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Visual Effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
