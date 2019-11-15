Jimmy Page e l'ultima volta che vide James Brown

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 2006, @LedZeppelin were inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Led Zeppelin had been inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame, to which there was an award ceremony including James Brown, and the group were invited to attend. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I attended the event, as did members of the Bonham family, but the other two members had declined. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I had met James Brown on a number of occasions and his appearance seemed no different to any time before; fit, sharp and bright, but this was to be the last time – he was to die on Christmas day that year. It was a shock having seen him so fit on this occasion. He was truly one of the giants.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Photo by Neal Haynes