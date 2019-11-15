Jimmy Page e l'ultima volta che vide James Brown
Il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin ricorda quando incontrò il 'Padrino del Soul'.
E’ il tempo della malinconia per Jimmy Page. Nel suo ultimo messaggio affidato al suo account Instagram il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin ha ricordato quando vide per l’ultima volta il Padrino del Soul James Brown. Fu alla cerimonia di inclusione nella UK Music Hall of Fame.
Queste le parole di Page:
“In questo giorno del 2006 i Led Zeppelin furono introdotti nella UK Music Hall of Fame. I Led Zeppelin furono invitati alla cerimonia di premiazione alla quale partecipò anche James Brown. Partecipai all'evento, così come i membri della famiglia Bonham, ma gli altri due membri declinarono (Robert Plant e John Paul Jones). Avevo già incontrato James Brown diverse volte e il suo aspetto non sembrava diverso dal solito; in forma, acuto e brillante, ma questa doveva essere l'ultima volta. Morì il giorno di Natale di quell'anno. È stato uno shock averlo visto così in forma in questa occasione. Era veramente uno dei giganti.”
Insieme a Led Zeppelin e James Brown, quell’anno la UK Music Hall of Fame incluse Rod Stewart, Dusty Springfield, Brian Wilson, Bon Jovi e Prince.