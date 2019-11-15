Rockol - sezioni principali

Jimmy Page e l'ultima volta che vide James Brown

Il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin ricorda quando incontrò il 'Padrino del Soul'.

Jimmy Page e l&#039;ultima volta che vide James Brown

E’ il tempo della malinconia per Jimmy Page. Nel suo ultimo messaggio affidato al suo account Instagram il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin ha ricordato quando vide per l’ultima volta il Padrino del Soul James Brown. Fu alla cerimonia di inclusione nella UK Music Hall of Fame.

Queste le parole di Page:

“In questo giorno del 2006 i Led Zeppelin furono introdotti nella UK Music Hall of Fame. I Led Zeppelin furono invitati alla cerimonia di premiazione alla quale partecipò anche James Brown. Partecipai all'evento, così come i membri della famiglia Bonham, ma gli altri due membri declinarono (Robert Plant e John Paul Jones). Avevo già incontrato James Brown diverse volte e il suo aspetto non sembrava diverso dal solito; in forma, acuto e brillante, ma questa doveva essere l'ultima volta. Morì il giorno di Natale di quell'anno. È stato uno shock averlo visto così in forma in questa occasione. Era veramente uno dei giganti.”

On this day in 2006, @LedZeppelin were inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Led Zeppelin had been inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame, to which there was an award ceremony including James Brown, and the group were invited to attend. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I attended the event, as did members of the Bonham family, but the other two members had declined. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I had met James Brown on a number of occasions and his appearance seemed no different to any time before; fit, sharp and bright, but this was to be the last time – he was to die on Christmas day that year. It was a shock having seen him so fit on this occasion. He was truly one of the giants.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Photo by Neal Haynes

Insieme a Led Zeppelin e James Brown, quell’anno la UK Music Hall of Fame incluse Rod Stewart, Dusty Springfield, Brian Wilson, Bon Jovi e Prince.

